Cally Krallman tries to capture the big skies and rolling hills of Kansas in her paintings.
Krallman’s landscapes are on display at Strecker Nelson West Gallery in downtown Manhattan until March 19. She said she enjoys being able to give a piece of her home state’s beauty to others to take home.
“I think most people are captivated by Kansas beauty, even though it’s a real simplistic beauty,” she said. “I think people love the simplicity of it.”
Krallman is based in Topeka but grew up on a farm near Goodland. She said spending lots of time outside on the family farm sparked a love of the outdoors.
“My parents owned a couple thousand acres out there, and we were pretty much allowed to roam it,” she said.
Inspired by an aunt who was an artist, Krallman studied art at Washburn University and worked in commercial art and screen printing. After getting laid off from a job in the 1990s, she joined a guild to get back into painting.
She took a workshop during this period with a friend who painted landscapes and realized it was a natural fit for her.
“I realized that was how I connected to my surroundings,” she said. “I like to share my connection through my artwork with other people.”
Last year, Krallman received the Daughters of the American Revolution Women in Arts Award, and she’s participated in the Art in the Embassies program, which resulted in one of her pieces being displayed in Moscow, Russia.
Krallman’s pieces primarily show places in Kansas and the Midwest. People often will tell her that a painting reminds them of a place they remember. She said while some art can be more abstract, there’s a straightforward quality to landscapes.
“In the realm of art, it’s something very relatable,” she said. “When people look at my work, they don’t have to figure it out.”
Many of Krallman’s pieces depict sunrises and sunsets, and she said she enjoys trying to capture the striking colors.
“When we have these beautiful sunsets and sunrises, it’s like this giant splash of color like an artist’s palette,” she said. “Even on dismal days, they can look on their wall and see something that was inspiring.”
Krallman also has a fascination with water, she said. Little Beaver Creek ran through the farm where she grew up, and when she moved to Topeka, she was amazed by finding small ponds and creeks in the area.
“As soon as a bridge comes up, I’m giving it the eyeball,” she said. “I love that sort of scene.”
Krallman said it is validating to know that others find Kansas beautiful as well, both personally and for the land around us. She often sells pieces to people from Kansas now living in other parts of the country who want a piece of home.
“I get to go out and see what I love,” Krallman said. “And then by sharing it with someone, it doubles the reward.”