TikTok has selected local musician and pastor JahVelle Rhone for an incubator program involving 100 Black creators.
The inaugural TikTok for Black Creatives program will connect creators with Black business leaders, entrepreneurs and celebrities over the next three months.
Rhone, a saxophonist, said he was ecstatic and in awe when he learned he was selected for this program. TikTok, a video-sharing social networking app, selected 28 musicians and singers, he said.
“I was super nervous and almost in disbelief, like, ‘Why did they pick me?’” Rhone said. “And just kind of all those feelings, being like bubbly, and like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is really happening.’”
TikTok selected Rhone out of thousands of applicants for this program; other types of people selected for the program include actors, animators, chefs and educators.
Earlier this week, Rhone made the announcement on social media; TikTok chose him for this program on Feb. 19, but Rhone had to wait before officially making the announcement.
Rhone said this is a huge opportunity for him.
“So I am looking forward to collaborating with other creatives,” Rhone said. “Some of them are animators and some of them are like chefs, some of them are musicians. I mean just all over the place as far as creativity. So I’m looking forward to that. I’m also looking forward to learning how to create a career in doing the thing that I love.”
Rhone, an associate pastor of the Manhattan Christian Fellowship Church, has been on TikTok, which he said is his favorite app, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
He had a video reach over 1 million views in December, when he performed with his saxophone along with a sprinkler. Rhone currently has over 40,000 followers on TikTok and is still growing, he said.
On the first day of the program, creators heard a keynote address from actress Gabrielle Union.
“She gave us some really great advice and we were able to just interact and have a conversation with her, which was really, really cool,” he said. “That was neat to meet a big name celebrity who you have seen time and time again on movie after movie.”
In addition to the program, Rhone will be performing with Kelly Price in Galveston in March.
For Rhone, being involved in the TikTok program and performing with Price are all dreams that have come true for him.
“For me, as a musician, we’re always second guessing ourselves,” he said. “... We just want the affirmation that people appreciate what we’re doing as musicians. I think given these opportunities as a musician has really just encouraged me to continue to chase my dreams.”