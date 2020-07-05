Some treats just scream summertime, and s’mores — the graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate combination — is a classic dessert beloved by many, whether it’s cooked over a fire while camping, made in the oven at home or even heated in the microwave.
Although a s’more in itself is quite tasty, why stop at that? Why not add jam, frosting, sprinkles, fruit? We compiled three twists on the classic dish for you to try this summer.
It’s also a dessert that doubles as an activity. Kids love to toast their own marshmallows and choose their ingredients. Each recipe here is for one serving.
Reese’s peanut butter s’more
Ingredients:
peanut butter
1 Reese’s peanut butter cup
2 graham crackers
1 jumbo marshmallow
Instructions:
Cook the marshmallow. People can toast it over a fire, the stove, in the oven or even warm it in the microwave.
Spread peanut butter on one graham cracker.
Place the marshmallow on top of the peanut butter.
Stack a Reese’s peanut butter cup on top of the marshmallow.
Put the other graham cracker on top and enjoy!
Banana s’more
Ingredients:
2 banana slices
2 dark chocolate squares
2 graham crackers (optional: use chocolate graham crackers)
1 marshmallow
Instructions:
Cook the marshmallow with your preferred method.
After the marshmallow is cooked to your likening, place the marshmallow on a graham cracker.
Place the dark chocolate squares on top of the marshmallow.
Stick the other graham cracker on top.
Strawberry s’more
Ingredients:
1 strawberry, sliced
Nutella
1 strawberry-flavored marshmallow
2 graham crackers
Instructions:
Cook the marshmallow with your preferred method.
Spread Nutella on one graham cracker.
Place some strawberries on top of the Nutella spread.
After the marshmallow is cooked to your liking, place the marshmallow on top of the other ingredients.
Stick the other graham cracker on top.