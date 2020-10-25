SUNDAY
K-State Intramural and Wildcat Run for Wellness virtual 5K.
Run, jog or walk a 5k at a place, time and location of your choosing.
Register: recservices.k-state.edu. Download the Strava Running app, connect with K-State Intramural Programs. Results uploaded through the app.
Through Oct. 31.
K-State Soccer vs TCU, noon.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Buser Family Stadium.
STEM Spooktacular, 2 p.m.
Explore the difference between exothermic and endothermic reactions from home. Clear a space, as things may get messy.
Cost: $75. INcludes an experiment kit for one person to complete a Matter Monster and Ghost Glove, a spooky drink and a live step-by-step experiment with Dr. Evan Esquire. One-third of the cost is for the experiment kit, and the rest is a donation to Sunflower CASA. Additional Matter Monster kits can be purchased for $25.
Zoom link will be sent after registration.
Andy McKee, 7:30 p.m.
The acoustic guitarist will perform virtually as part of the McCain Connected Virtual Series.
To view livestream, visit mccain.k-state.edu at the time of the concert.
MONDAY
Eating Healthy on a Budget, 8 a.m.
Throughout the week, learn tips and advice, virtually, about eating without breaking the bank. Students who participate the most will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Participate by following Powercat Financial and WellCAT Ambassadors on Facebook and Instagram on their profiles, @KStatePF and @ksu_wellcat.
Through Oct. 30.
TUESDAY
Mini Sign Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also, Hocus Pocus Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Halloween Costume Party parent/child workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday.
For more information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Student recital, 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Henderson’s voice recital. Performances limited to 50, including performers. Arrive early.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Film: On the Basis of Sex (PG-13), 8 p.m.
Free showing of the film based on the late Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s life. Limited capacity to 40 people, first-come first-serve. Social distancing and face masks required. Showing will have subtitles.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
WEDNESDAY
Yoga Storytime Craft Giveaway, 10 a.m.
Pick up a free take and make yoga storytime craft at the library. This week’s craft is an affirmation stone to go along with Monday’s storytime. One craft per child, through November 2, while supplies last.
Also, Spooky Online Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Thursday. Grades 7-12.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Lecture: What Matters to Me and Why, noon.
Informal lunchtime series with a presenter who will share their personal journey. Ellyn Mulcahy, director of the Master of Public Health Program and associate professor, Diagnostic Medicine and Pathobiology, will present.
RSVP by Oct. 28 for Zoom link. Events.k-state.edu or k-state.edu/leadership/events/
Costume Contest, noon-2 p.m.
Wear costumes for a chance to win prizes, then pick up goodies and learn dances like “Time Warp” and “Thriller.”
Bosco Student Plaza. Rain location: Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Film: “Woody Crumbo: Spirit Talk,” 5:30 p.m.
Join artist and filmmaker Minisa Crumbo Halsey who documented the career of her father, Woodrow Crumbo, a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.
No Cost. Register in advance at events.k-state.edu
Lecture: The Power of Voting: The Electoral COllege, Gerrymandering and Suppression, 6:30 p.m.
Michael Li, senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, will present.
Register at events.k-state.edu or civiced.org.
K-State Volleyball at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Lawrence.
“Choke and Other Tales of the Weird and Unusual,” 7:30 p.m.
Released via K-State Theatre’s Kansas Theatre Works podcast.
Visit k-state.edu/mtd for more information.
FRIDAY
Bewitching in Westloop, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pick up a bag of treats in front of Bellus Academy, stuffed with candy and promotions from Manhattan businesses. Post a picture of costumes to the Facebook event page or email bewtchingwestloop@gmail.com for a chance to win prizes.
Halloween Eve Trick or Treat, 6-7 p.m.
Set up in front of the convention center, so park on the east side of the hotel for safe trick or treating. All health and safety guidelines will be followed. Wear a mask, social distance and follow the marked trail.
Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Trunk or Treat, 7-10 p.m.
Prizes will be given out and car washes given away. Costumes welcome.
Willies Car Wash, 486 McCall Road.
K-State Cross Country at Big 12 Championship, 9 a.m.
Lawrence.
K-State Women’s Tennis at K-State Fall Invite, all day.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan.
Reading: Emily Nemens, 3:30 p.m.
Writer, illustrator and editor will read.
For more information, visit k-state.edu/english
Paint & Sip: Halloween Witch, 6 p.m.
Also, Paint & Sip: Ghostly Passage at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint & Sip: Purple Flower at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $32.
For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro Street.
Film: Rocky Horror Picture Show and Pre-show, 8:30 p.m.
Enjoy the pre-show at home, then tune into a group livestream of the film immediately after.
Preshow Zoom session with Mary Renee. RSVP for the movie stream through Qualtrics.
Information: kstateupc.com/our-events/
SATURDAY
Halloween.
Little Apple Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay and 5k, 7 a.m.
Tickets: littleapplemarathon.com.
Tuttle Creek State Park, River Pond.
Downtown Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m.
Trick or Treating at the Farmer’s Market. Wear costumes and visit local sellers for some extra treats.
3rd and Leavenworth.
Halloween Beer and Yoga, 9:30 a.m.
Join Autumn and Jayna for beer and yoga. Limited to 15 people.
Cost: $20 per person.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live Bat Program, 10 a.m.
Meet a bat while learning the truth about the nighttime creature.
Paid admission for the free program. All guests will be required to maintain social distance and wear face coverings.
K-State Football at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Listen and watch: ESPN or ESPN2, K-State Sports Network.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
The Winery Comedy Tour, 7 p.m.
Come for a night of comedy and drinks.
Tickets: universe.com/events/
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Drive Thru Trick-or-Treat, 9 a.m.-noon.
K-State Marching Band will perform in the parking lot between 9 and 9:30 a.m.
Enter the parking lot at the northwest corner and follow the signs for directions through the lot. Goodie bags will be near the entrance closest to PetCo. One bag per child in the vehicle. Bags will contain coupons, community information and at-home activities.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Trunk R’ Treat, 4-6 p.m. People of all ages to come get candy and see some cool trunk designs.
Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Ave.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Free candy, games and fun.
College Heights Baptist Church, 2320 Anderson Ave.