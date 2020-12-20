Paint and Sip: Let Us Adore Him, 4 p.m.
Cost: $32. Tickets: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
DIY Doormat Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Wine-d Down Wednesday at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Costs vary. For more information, go to boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
TUESDAY
Jim Brickman’s “Comfort and Joy at Home 2020,” 8 p.m.
The Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist will perform yuletide songs and carols with his own songs.
Tickets: $40, $75 or $125. mccain.k-state.edu. Virtual event.
THURSDAY
Christmas Eve
FRIDAY
Christmas
SATURDAY
Paint and Sip: Winter Believe, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Winter Mountain at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $32. Tickets: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk. Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
ONGOING
Free Covid-19 Testing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5-7 p.m.
No appointment or referral needed nasal swab PCR Covid-19 testing.
Wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball Avenue and Candlewood Drive entrance, following the signs to the 4-H barns near Pottorf Hall. Results take an average of 48-72 hours and all participants are contacted, positive or negative results.
Dec. 21, 28 and Jan. 7.
CiCo Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Festival of Lights Celebration, all day.
See the lights and enjoy the festivities from the comfort of your car. Tune the radio to 88.1 FM to listen to music that plays as the lights dance along.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Through January 1.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Wrap It Up! Art Exhibit and Sale.
See and purchase artwork from over 90 artists, almost all local to the region.
Hours: noon-6 p.m. Mondays; noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; as announced Saturdays and by appointment only on Sundays. Appointments: 537-4420.
Only 10 shoppers are allowed inside at a time, so sign in upon arrival.
Through December 24.
Manhattan Arts Center.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required.
Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Sundays.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.