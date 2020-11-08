SUNDAY
Piano Studio Recital, 1 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 audience members, including performers, so arrive early.
McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Flint Hills Children’s Choir, 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Bluestem Choir performs at 3:30 p.m. and the Konza Choir performs at 5 p.m.
No cost. Online event.
MONDAY
K-State Science Communication Week
Events throughout the week to promote and participate in science and research.
Website: k-state.edu/scicomm/ for full list of events and additional information.
Through Monday.
Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Exhibition 1, 8 a.m. -5 p.m.
The first of two K-State Department of Art BFA Capstone Exhibitions, featuring MiKayla Bond, Pedro Melendez and Kailey Prior. Through Friday.
Free admission, open to the public. Gallery occupancy is eight people and face masks and social distancing required.
Mark A. Chapman Gallery, Willard Hall.
Spirit of Leadership, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
This year’s celebration of alumni and friends will be hosted online by faculty, alumni, community partners and friends of the programs focusing on critical conversations held on university, society and world levels.
Check the Staley School’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, for session details and RSVP information.
Through Thursday.
WEDNESDAY
Veteran’s Day
Science on Tap: At Home Edition, 6 p.m.
Topic: “How Citizen Science is Helping Amphibians in Crisis” with Nicole Wade, programs and education animals manager at Sunset Zoo.”
Registration required for Zoom link.
Register: sunsetzoo.com/SOT.
Raise Your Glass to McCain Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Celebrate the first 50 seasons of performing arts with The choir of Man.
No cost.
RSVP at ksufoundation.org/mccain.
Percussion Ensemble 1 Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
THURSDAY
Gobble ‘Til You Wobble, noon.
Bring donations for the Cats’ Cupboard food drive. Chance to win for donating or stopping by and participating in a turkey day-themed activity.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Lecture: “Wayande Gregory and the New York World’s Fair,” 5:30 p.m.
Robert W. Rydell, professor of American Studies at Montana State University, will discuss the art deco sculptor and the sculptures in context with the1930s New York fair’s theme, “The World of Tomorrow.”
Free via zoom. For more information, visit beach.k-state.edu
Wayne Alexander student piano recital, 7 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 audience members including performers, so arrive early.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
“One Dead, One Dying,” 7:30 p.m.
Directed by Jerry Jay Cranford, associate professor of theatre.
Set in Springfield, Missouri in the 1930s, surrounding the Young Brothers Massacre.
Presented by K-State Theatre’s Kansas Theatre Works Podcast.
Visit k-state.edu/mtd/theatre for more information.
Winter Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m.
The virtual show will feature jazz, modern and tap choreography developed by K-State dance faculty. Guest artists from New York City’s Sokolow Theatre/Dance.
No cost, but registration required.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Website: k-state.edu/mtd/dance/
FRIDAY
International Coffee Hour: Iran, 4 p.m.
Student presenters share thoughts and feelings on a variety of topics and issues concerning their country’s culture, history and politics.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
All members of the K-State and Manhattan communities welcome to receive free fresh fruits and vegetables, while supplies last.
Participants should enter from Kimball Avenue no earlier than 3:30 p.m. See the event on the K-State Recreational Services Facebook page for information on how to drive-through the event.
Peters Recreation Complex C-1 parking lot.
Paint and Sip: Thankful Pumpkins, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Llama at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Moon Seascape at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Abstract Colorful Horse at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information and tickets: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Connie Hawkins and the BlueWreckers, 6 p.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m., meal served at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Farmhouse caters. Social distancing and masks required.
Tickets: $30-$35 via eventbrite.com.
The Wareham Opera House, 410 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Volleyball vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday.
Costs and projects vary. For more information and tickets, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Film: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 8 p.m.
Screening of the first film of the franchise with subtitles.
Limited to 40 people, first-come first-serve. Social distancing and masks required.
K-State Soccer vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Buser Family Stadium.
The House of Woo Musical Revue, 7:30 p.m.
A night of the vocal stylings and comedy hosted by local cabaret artist Ty Woo.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and same times Nov. 20 and 21.
Tickets: $25 for general admission, $20 for students.
Website: columbiantheatre.com/shows
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
SATURDAY
Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Dillards Parking Lot.
“Breathtaking” book signing, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Topeka author Courtney Turcotte Bond will sign copies of her new novel “Breathtaking.”
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Hannah Caswell, student flute recital, 2 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 audience members, including performers, so arrive early.
McCain Auditorium.
Family Fossil Hike, 2 p.m.
Guided by David Pompeani, postdoctoral associate and instructor in the department of geology at K-State. Learn about Flint Hills paleontology.
Pre-registration required by Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. Register online, in person or by calling 587-2726.
Face masks required and social distancing encouraged.
Cost: No cost to $5.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Eagles Music Series featuring Brothers Bly, 7 p.m.
Open to the public, no cover.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 312 S. Fourth Street.
After Dinner Theatre: Jack, 8 p.m.
A staged reading of the show focused on the AIDS epidemic directed by Trevor Comstock.
Tickets: $5.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
Ryan Nelson, student clarinet recital, 2 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 audience members, including performers, so arrive early.
McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
ONGOING
StoryWalk Downtown: “Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs” by Eric Litwin.
The first pages will be in the windows of the Manhattan Town Center, then continue walking down Poyntz and look for the following pages in business windows. After the walk, visit the library or Downtown Manhattan office for a small prize.
Recommended for preschool through sixth grade, though all are welcome.
Through Nov. 30.
Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.
Through December 12.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.