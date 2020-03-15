Editor’s note: The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could change planned events.
SUNDAY
Candle class, 1-5 p.m.
Joli Winer demonstrates how to clean beeswax and different types of candle molds and wick sizes, as well as about making ornaments for the holidays, dying wax and making scented candles.
Cost: $20.
Registration: 785-370-3642 or email gphfarms@gmail.com
Golden Prairie Honey Farms.
TUESDAY
Blood drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m.
Home of the Flint Hills, 11771 Legacy Place, Saint George.
Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Tanner’s Bar & Grill.
Irish Whiskey Tasting, 7 p.m.
Wamego Whiskey Syndicate will present six tastings to 40 guests and teach some of Ireland’s favorite spirits.
Cost: $30.
Tickets: columbiantheatre.com or 785-456-2029.
The Columbian Theatre, Wamego.
Live music: Calan, 7:30 p.m.
Part of the BirdHouse Fine Acoustic Music Series.
Cost: $18 for adults, $12 for military, students and children.
Manhattan Arts Center.
WEDNESDAY
Science on Tap!, 7-9 p.m.
Interactive science discussion with Sunset Zoo and K-State.
Tallgrass Tap House.
THURSDAY
Kansas Territory Brewing Co. Drink testing, 6 p.m.
Complimentary drink tasting.
RSVP to lounge@bluemonthotel.com
Bluemont Hotel.
Monthly Riley PRIDE meeting, 7 p.m.
150th anniversary celebration planning.
222 S. Broadway, Riley.
Harry’s SommSeries Presents: Wine in the Movies Tasting, 7 p.m.
Tickets: Sold out.
Harry’s.
Live music: Blackbird Fields, 7 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House.
Live music: Larry Newsom, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub.
Live music: Taylor Kline, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel lounge.
FRIDAY
Manhattan’s Go Red for Women Luncheon, 10:30 a.m.
American Heart Association hosts the event which includes a silent auction, survivor story and panel discussion with local survivors.
Hilton Garden Inn.
Mobile Food Distribution event, 4 p.m.
Drive up and volunteers will assist in loading produce in. Walk-up patrons from Jardine Apartments will be transported back with goods.
Good are first-come, first-serve.
No cost.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium, C1 parking lot.
Kim Taggart artist talk and demo, 5:30 p.m.
No cost, open to the public.
Strecker Nelson West Gallery.
Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Singers, musicians, poets and comedians are encouraged to sign up at 6 p.m. at the door. Each performance will be 10 minutes maximum.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also, Doormats and Donuts Workshop, 10 a.m. and Cratfernoon at 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Sally and the Hurts, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor.
SATURDAY
Community Flood Conference, 9 a.m.
Residents will hear presentations from regional experts and ask questions on topics like flood insurance and flood improvements.
Registration required. Come and go event.
Registration: eventbrite.com.
Hilton Garden Inn.
Poverty Simulation, 1-4 p.m.
Experience a new perspective with this interactive immersion experience. Limited to 80 people.
First Presbyterian Church.
Live music: Undercover, 7 p.m.
Blue Moose.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Live music: Justin Fowler, 2 p.m.
Prairie Fire Winery, Paxico.
Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills, 2 p.m.
Book signing and discussion of the recently published book by Rex Buchanan, Burke Griggs and Josh Svaty.
No cost. Refreshments provided.
The Volland Store, Alma.
ONGOING
The Earl Project.
Through March 28.
Manhattan Arts Center.
PRAIRIE.RIVER, Lisa Grossman and Erin Weirsma.
Through May 24.
The Volland Store.