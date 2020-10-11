Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 4-8 p.m.
Bring water, walking shoes and bug spray if needed. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Refresh & Refocus, noon-7 p.m.
Educators and learners are invited to relax and enjoy the weather. Prairiewood staff will be available for feedback on how to publically utilize their spaces.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Columbus Day
K-State Indigenous Peoples Day, 9:15 a.m.
Hear from Jenny Davis, Kathy DeerInWater, Stephanie Fryberg and others via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Website: k-state.edu/indigenous-alliance
Storytime online: baby and toddler storytime, 10 a.m.
Each storytime incorporates early literacy skills appropriate for children ages 0-24 months. Link available at mhklibrary.org.
Also, Dino Dig Craft Giveaway 10 a.m. Wednesday. Pick up a free take and make craft bag all about digging for dinosaur fossils related to a party video to be released Oct. 19. One craft per child, while supplies last.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Division of Biology seminar, 3:30 p.m.
Ashley Rhodes presents: “Is it the Method or the Student?”
Via Zoom.
Website: events.k-state.edu/calendar
Lecture: Sara Zewde, 4:30 p.m.
Harlem, New York-based landscape architect will present an Ekdahl Lecture, “The Aesthetics of Being.”
More information and the lecture link will be available the day of the lecture.
Website: apdesign.k-state.edu
TUESDAY
Last day to register to vote in the 2020 election.
KSUnite, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
There are 19 scheduled sessions slated for the entirely online event this year.
More information, links and a complete schedule can be found at k-state.edu/diversity-inclusion
WEDNESDAY
Lecture: Andrea Ramsey, 12:30 p.m.
K-State Choirs Virtual Lecture Series featuring Kansas City, Missouri-based composer, conductor, clinician and music educator.
Website: k-state.edu/mtd/music/choirs/
Paws on the Patio, 6 p.m.
Meet adoptable dogs while eating at a local restaurant. A portion of proceeds will be donated. Weather permitting.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Lecture: Kristin Bluemel, 4 p.m.
Monmouth University professor will present: “Peter Rabbit, Metropolitan Modernism, and Rural Modernity.”
Via Zoom.
Website: k-state.edu/english/
Lecture: Renee Stout, 5:30 p.m.
Artist Renee Stout will discuss her works in the museum’s permanent collection as part of the Beach Museum of Art’s Let’s Talk Art series.
Via Zoom.
Website: beach.k-state.edu
Lecture: Hernandez Stroud, 6:30 p.m.
As part of the Power to the People Webinar, the Power of the Criminal Justice System presented by the Counsel for the Justice Program of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law.
Via Zoom.
Website: events.k-state.edu
Wine & Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Casey from Orange Sky Yoga will lead a skill-level inclusive yoga session.
Cost: $5. Bring a mat if desired.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
“Macbeth,” 7:30 p.m.
Famous Scottish play of a general who receives a prophecy from witches and sets out on a path of murder. Directed by assistant professor of theatre David Mackay.
More information available at k-state.edu/mtd/theatre
K-State Theatre’s Kansas Theatre Works Podcast.
Opera Workshop, 7:30 p.m.
Performances limited to 50, including performers. Arrive early.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
FRIDAY
Teacher Appreciation Night, 1-9 p.m.
Staff ID required to partake in special pricing.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Volleyball vs Texas, 4 p.m.
Also, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Listen: ESPNU, KMAN.
Bramlage Coliseum.
International Coffee Hour: Turkey, 4 p.m.
Learn about the country of the week by student presenters as they share their thoughts and feelings on a variety of topics and issues concerning their country’s culture, history and politics and promotes awareness and discussion.
Via Zoom.
Website: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
K-State Soccer vs. Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Listen: ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Buser Family Park
Paint & Sip: Moon Cat, 6 p.m.
Also, Paint & Sip: Ghostly Passage 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint & Sip: Red at Night 4 p.m. Sunday.
For tickets and additional information, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Film: Under the Same Moon (La Misma Luna), 7 p.m.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the showing will have Spanish audio and English subtitles. Limited capacity to 40 people, first-come, first-served. Social distancing and mask policies observed. No cost.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
K-State Cross Country at OSU Invite, all day.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Flint Hills Woodturners Demonstration Day, 11 a.m.
See Dennis Bigg’s natural edge bowl at 11 a.m. and Tom Sheilds’ maple bowl at 1 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Art in Motion Expo, 1 p.m.
A virtual tour of the Waylande Gregory exhibition by Curator LIz Seaton; talk by K-State Assistant Professor of Art Nick Geankoplis; and a conversation with Charles Lindsay and Kevin Kelly. Schedule and link available online.
No cost. Via Zoom.
Website: beach.k-state.edu
DIY workbench, 6 p.m.
Also, Make and Take Family Friendly Workshop 2 p.m. Sunday.
For tickets and additional information, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Little Apple Glow Paddle, 7 p.m.
Family-friendly, costumes and boat lights encouraged; lifejackets and masks required. Bring your own kayak or canoe. After-paddle snacks will be provided.
Register: mhkprd.com
Tuttle Creek River Pond.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
K-State Homecoming begins
Homecoming 5K Run/Walk, all day.
Participate in the virtual event by walking, jogging or running anytime through Thursday, Oct. 22 and share results online. Proceeds go to No Stone Unturned Foundation.
Costs: $30 for adults, $16 for youth.
Registration: k-state.com
Autumn Car Cruise, 1 p.m.
All cars welcome for a leisurely Sunday drive.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
ONGOING
Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.
Through December 12.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Each Wednesday through Sunday.
Mini-maze for kids, as well as main maze, games and food.
Lazy-T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Visit a working farm, try the giant slide, as well as hayrack ride, petting zoo, corn maze and more.
Monday through Saturday, 10-7 p.m. and Sundays 12-5 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person, children 2 and under free.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Exhibit: Animationland.
Through Jan. 3, 2021.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
2020 Urban Food Systems Symposisum.
Each Wednesday in October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $100 for professionals, $50 for students.
Website: urbanfoodsystemssymposium.org.