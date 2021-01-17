Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Winter Tree.
Tickets: $32. Uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
MONDAY
Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Fox Sports Oklahoma, K-State Sports Network.
Norman, Oklahoma.
WEDNESDAY
Take and Make Craft: Zoofari storytime, all day.
Pick up an animal craft bag at the library that relates to the online Zoofari Tails Storytime theme: Bearded Dragons. The story will be released on the library’s Youtube channel on Monday. Limited to families, one per child.
Through Sunday.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Women’s basketball at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Texas Tech, all day.
Norman, Oklahoma.
80s Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.
Teams of no more than four people will compete in this throwback trivia night. Bonus points for dressing the part. Arrive early for seating.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Aurora Winter, 6 p.m.
Kids Kanvas: Tiny Tiger, 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Winter Sunset at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Distant Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Bring your own beverage. Costs vary. For information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project, 6 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bring your own beverage. Costs and projects vary. For information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SATURDAY
Kansas Concealed Carry Class, 9 a.m.
Designed for the State of Kansas concealed carry instructional requirements, the course will cover a basic introduction to handguns, proper firearm care and maintenance. The course will be eight hours. Bring lunch, not-taking materials, a pistol or revolver and at least 50 rounds of ammunition. The range is outdoors, so dress appropriately for the weather.
Cost: $100. Call 410-5337 for registration.
Living water Ranch, 4122 Living Water Road, Olsburg.
Downtown Farmers Market of Manhattan, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth Streets.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs West Virginia, 1 or 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN 2/U, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Lawrence.
Tiki Night at AMP, 7 p.m.
Classic tiki drinks and some classics. Tiki attire not required but requested. No cost to AMP imbibers Club Members, $5 cover to the public.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Ladies Day Out, 2-4 p.m.
Create a Valentine’s Day or more general decor craft with step-by-step directions. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Tickets: madedecor.com/events. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Winter Reading Challenge.
Register on the Manhattan Public Library’s website to log reading time or download the free tracking app to log time from your phone. Receive a free book for completing six of the eight winter reading “badges.”
Kids through adults.
January 1-31.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Tree Talk and Country Schools.
Kirmser Gallery, Manhattan Arts Center.
Through February 14.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.