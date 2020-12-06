SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Believe in Santa, 4 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Frosty at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Rudy at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Tis the Season at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary.
For more information and tickets: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
MONDAY
Flint Hills Children’s Choir livestream performance, 7 p.m.
The choir will perform from the sanctuary of the St. Isidore Catholic Church.
Link: check Flint Hills Children’s Choir Facebook page the day of the performance.
TUESDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Idaho State, 1 p.m. Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY
Mini Sign Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday DIY at 10 a.m. and DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Costs and projects vary.
For more information and tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs South Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Holiday Bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Seating limited, first-come first-serve. Prizes for winners. No cost to enter.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Winter Pains, or Ho Ho No, 7:30 p.m.
Written by alumni and directed by Jerry Jay Cranford, an irreverent look at the holiday season in songs and monologues. Includes explicit language.
For more information and the show: k-state.edu/mtd/theatre
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, 8-10 p.m.
Contestants will be judged on creativity, authenticity and holiday cheer.
Winner will receive an AJ’s Pizzeria/ Hi Lo gift card.
The Hi Lo, 1119 Moro St.
FRIDAY
The Hip-Hop Nutcracker, 7 p.m.
Just like the original, but with digital graffiti and visuals transform the show into a contemporary New York City.
Recorded live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center with on-demand video available after the show.
For more information and tickets: mccain.k-state.edu
Elf, 7:30 p.m.
The modern-day holiday film classic brought to life on stage as Buddy, the orphan, goes on a journey to find where he belongs featuring the Columbian Theatre’s Winter Theatre Academy students.
Tickets: $25. Colubmiantheatre.com, boxoffice@columbiantheatre.com, 456-2029.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Same times December 18, 19 and 20.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Omaha, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
ONGOING
Free Covid-19 Testing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5-7 p.m.
No appointment or referral needed nasal swab PCR Covid-19 testing.
Wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball Avenue and Candlewood Drive entrance, following the signs to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall. Results take an average of 48-72 hours and all participants are contacted, positive or negative results.
December 10, 17, 21, 28 and January 7.
CiCo Park.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Wrap It Up! Art Exhibit and Sale.
See and purchase artwork from over 90 artists, almost all local to the region.
Hours: noon-6 p.m. Mondays; noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; as announced Saturdays and by appointment only on Sundays. Appointments: 537-4420.
Only 10 shoppers are allowed inside at a time, so sign in upon arrival.
Through December 24.
Manhattan Arts Center.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.
Through December 12.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.