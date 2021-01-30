SATURDAY
Kids Kanvas: Minon, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Snowy Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: William the Wild Gnome at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Valentine’s Day Gnome at 6 p.m. Thursday; Paint and Sip: Patrick, My Gnome at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Give a Pig a Pancake at 10 a.m. February 6; and Paint and Sip: Valentine’s Day Gnome at 6 p.m. February 6.
Costs vary. Bring your own beverage. For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Jayme Green live at Prairie Fire Winery, 2-5 p.m.
Enjoy a well-spaced time welcoming Jayme Green back to the winery. Seating will be spaced and set up for groups of four people. Masks required when moving indoors.
Also Megan Luttrell from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie Fire Winery, 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Pick Your Project, 6 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. Sunday; Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday; Make and Take Workshops at 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. February 6; and SaturDIY at 1 p.m. February 6.
Projects and costs vary. Bring your own beverage. For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon.
Check out what’s hiding underneath hoods of select vehicles.
Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Arkansas 1 p.m.
Fayetteville, Arkansas.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
MONDAY
MLK Week of service, all day.
Join in different events honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to community and social justice.
For information and a list of events: k-state.edu/diversity/life/events/mlk/
K-State Women’s Golf at Trinity Forest Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Dallas, Texas.
TUESDAY
W.T. Kemper Commerce Bank Awards Reception, 3:30-5 p.m.
K-State Alumni Center, Banquet Rooms A and D.
Graduate Student Welcome Back Social Hour, 6 p.m.
K-State graduate students are invited to a virtual social hour to kick-off the semester.
Register in advance: k-state.edu/grad/student-success/
Speed Friending, 7 p.m.
Meet new people and make connections from the comfort of home.
A link to the virtual event will be released the day of the event.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Lawrence, Kansas.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Lubbock, Texas.
Sorores Duo, 7:30 p.m.
Faculty artist Amy Rosine, soprano, and Sandra Mosteller, clarinet, with guest pianist Richard Fountain, perform the work “Orpheus and Euridice” by Ricky Ian Gordon.
More information released the day of the event.
THURSDAY
Livestream: “Let’s Talk Art” with Randy Regier and Gail Lerner, 5:30-7 p.m.
Artist Randy Regier, K-State graduate based out of Kansas City, Kansas, discusses his work ‘ToyGantic,’ a part of the Beach Museum’s exhibition “Inside Out.” “Raise the ToyGantic” film will begin at 6 p.m. and discuss the film with writer and director Gail Lerner.
Via Zoom. Register in advance: beach.k-state.edu
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Arkansas Invitational, all day.
Fayetteville, Arkansas.
UPC Presents: Neon Trees ft. 3OH!3 Live in Concert, 7-8 p.m.
Current K-State students, faculty and staff can relive 2000s nostalgia with Neon Trees and 3OH!3. Current students can register for a chance to attend a virtual meet and greet and a themed prize bundle.
More information and registration: kstateupc.com
SATURDAY,
FEB. 6
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day. Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Winter Reading Challenge.
Register on the Manhattan Public Library’s website to log reading time or download the free tracking app to log time from your phone. Receive a free book for completing six of the eight winter reading “badges.”
Kids through adults.
January 1-31.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757. Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays.
On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Tree Talk and Country Schools.
Kirmser Gallery, Manhattan Arts Center.
Through February 14.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections.
Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting.
Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Bring a Date to the Zoo.
Buy one full admission ticket, get another free.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
February 1 through February 28.