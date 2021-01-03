SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets. No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Hoar Frost, 4 p.m.
Cost: starts at $32.
For information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN2/U, K-State Sports Network.
Lubbock, Texas.
WEDNESDAY
Take and Make Craft: Paint Kansas Sunflowers, all day.
Pick up a craft kit, full of paper, paint and pipe cleaners for making flowers, and leaf stamps. Goes with the online storytime released on Jan. 11. Limited to families, 1 per child, while supplies last. Suggested for PreK through third grade, with parental assistance.
Through Sunday.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Harvesters Mobile Food Drop, 4:30-6 p.m.
Volunteers gather at 3 p.m. and distribution starts at 4:30 p.m.
Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church, 835 Church Ave.
Paint and Sip: Pastel Winter, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Tiny Elephant at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Calm Winter Sunset at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Prices vary. For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SATURDAY
Eagle Day at Milford Lake, 9 a.m.
Come and search for the national symbol.
Milford Nature Center, 3415 Hatchery Drive, Junction City.
K-State Track and Field Wildcat Invitational, all day. Ahearn Fieldhouse.
Cars and Cops, 2-4 p.m.
As part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, RCPD will bring a few vehicles, including the Bearcat Tactical Vehicle. Officers and the K9 unit will be available to answer questions.
No cost.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 2:30 p.m.
Pick a wood project from the shop’s gallery and create a piece of decor for the home. Staff provides all materials and step-by-step instructions, including a variety of paint and wood stain colors.
Cost: Starts at $68. For information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN/2/U, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Baylor.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Waco, Texas.
Auditions: As You Like It, 7-9 p.m.
Try out to bring this Shakespeare classic to life on stage. Rosalind flees her uncle’s court with her cousin Celia when a case of mistaken identities causes some confusion and comedy.
Looking for a cast of 12, open to ages 15+. Masks required.
Performance dates: Feb. 19-21 and Feb. 26-28.
Auditions also held Jan. 11 from 7-9 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
ONGOING
Free Covid-19 Testing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5-7 p.m.
No appointment or referral needed nasal swab PCR Covid-19 testing.
Wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball Avenue and Candlewood Drive entrance, following the signs to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall. Results take an average of 48-72 hours and all participants are contacted, positive or negative results.
CiCo Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Winter Reading Challenge.
Register on the Manhattan Public Library’s website to log reading time or download the free tracking app to log time from your phone. Receive a free book for completing six of the eight winter reading “badges.”
Kids through adults.
January 1-31.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Ice skating, Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.