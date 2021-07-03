The calves are all right.
Jeff Taylor, bison herd manager at the Konza Prairie Biological Station, said the 102 bison calves now roaming the tallgrass prairie are in good shape, and the 144 female bison in the herd “are calving good this year.”
“They’re shedding their winter fur right now,” Taylor said. “Their summer coats are starting to come in.”
Taylor said the female bison started having their babies in mid-April, and next month, calves should lose their “baby coats” and further develop into full-grown bison. He said the average weight of a bison calf when researchers conduct the annual fall roundup in October is about 300 pounds, growing quickly as they munch on nearby vegetation.
“They’re well suited to their environment out here,” Taylor said.
Grazing on 2,400 acres, Taylor said the herd of about 200 bison “doesn’t like being confined” to one particular area. He said for the most part, the Konza herd is a closed one, meaning they do not trade or bring in new animals often.
“We want to control disease that way,” Taylor said.
Taylor said he is aware of a disease that is relatively new to bison herds “that’s really hit some other herds hard.” The disease, called mycoplasma bovis, is common in feed lot cattle and is something ranchers vaccinate their herds against. Taylor said within the last decade, it has struck a few conservation bison herds. The disease causes lung problems and is known to have killed at least half of some bison herds in other parts of the country.
“You can’t have a closed herd forever, unless you’re a lot bigger than we are, because you’ll end up getting inbred animals,” Taylor said. “So, every now and then we have to bring in new animals, bring in new genes to prevent (being inbred), and it’s been 20 years since we’ve done that.”
Taylor said he found 16 new female bison from a prairie preserve outside of Chicago, Illinois, that are derived from a herd in Yellowstone National Park.
“That’s a new genetic source for us; we didn’t have much Yellowstone genes in our herd, and they’re disease free and tested, and cattle gene free at least on the mitochondrial level,” Taylor said.
He said since bison are a protected species, his team of researchers requested the females from a federal exchange site, and the site approved the request. No money is exchanged for the bison, and the Konza Prairie station cannot turn around and sell them back.
The baby bison follow closely behind their mothers as the herd roams around the hills of the Konza Prairie. Multiple bison wallows can be seen in the landscape. Wallows are large patches of dirt the bison roll in as a way to bathe, play and sleep. Taylor said bison also use wallows as a sort-of social messaging system.
“In breeding season especially, some of the big bulls will come up and pee in the dirt, then wallow in it to spread their scent around,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the bison have plenty to eat right now, with weight being the proxy to determine how healthy an individual bison is. He said the foraging is less nutritious when the grass is taller, which means the bison gain less weight. This pattern is dependent year to year on weather conditions and burn cycles throughout the Konza Prairie. Bison can eat upward of 900 pounds of vegetation per month, with a fully grown male bison bull weighing about 1,800 pounds.
At one point, an estimated 160 million bison roamed the western part of North America in the 1800s. Those numbers dwindled to about 800 or less after bison were killed en masse by settlers and hunters, bringing bison to the brink of extinction. Today, there are about 130,000 bison in North America, and are no longer listed as endangered. Taylor said people love seeing the bison, especially the bulls.
“They see a big majestic looking bull, and they think, ‘This is America,’” Taylor said. “Bison definitely get romanticized.”