It was supposed to be a girls’ trip to Florida last spring. Didn’t work out that way, what with a pandemic virus and all.
But for about a dozen Manhattan High alums — all high school classmates of mine in the vaunted class of 1986, and all women — that scuttled trip has turned into a resurrection of relationships that had withered three decades ago.
“Some of us hadn’t even talked since high school,” Denise (DelBane) Knowles, one of the regulars, said in an interview I conducted with several of them Sunday.
That’s what they’ve been doing ever since March: Meeting once a week on Zoom. First it was Friday evenings, generally more of a Zoom cocktail hour, in lieu of any social interaction whatsoever during the strict lockdown era. But the time difference meant that Laura (May) Trinkle, who lives in Hawaii, couldn’t make it. So they set it for Sunday evenings, and it’s been going ever since.
Now many of them say it’s the best part of their week.
“It’s always a good day when those girls are involved,” said Kirsten (Hummel) Gerbic.
The group routinely involves participants from Hawaii and Puerto Rico, in the person of Danelle Wright. The rest: All over the country, including some here in Manhattan.
The planned girls’ trip involved five women; they’d done one together for their 50th birthdays three years before. When that fell apart, they eventually threw open their Zoom get-together to anyone in the class. Then they decided (by default, basically) to just involve women, although they let me in for the day for the purpose of an interview. Although I had seen and briefly talked to several of them over the years at reunions, it felt like a chance to get to know people with a shared history who I had never known as fully-formed people.
They talked about their high-school aged kids and their kids in college. In a couple cases, they talked about grandkids. (Yikes!) They talked about helping their parents get vaccinated and order online groceries. They talked about coronavirus rules in different parts of the country. They talked about tax season. They talked about old high school teachers they loved (and hated) and, unfortunately, some who had recently passed away. Several are schoolteachers themselves now, so the conversation steered in the direction of what’s going on in classrooms. Some of them, by virtue of those jobs, had gotten vaccinated.
They’ve talked about a lot over nearly a year: New relationships, new homes, remodeled homes, new puppies. TV shows. Memories of the Challenger space shuttle disaster. Taco Hut. Lost loved ones. Colonoscopies, even. But not a lot about politics -- not that they explicitly agreed to steer clear of Donald Trump, for instance, but “everybody’s respectful of one another,” according to Karin (Lee) Heinecke. “It’s really just about how things are affecting people individually.”
When I asked about hot topics, the group did briefly venture into the subject of the Manhattan High Indian mascot; opinions were split. But that subject faded quickly.
Old high school scores to settle? Nope. This wasn’t one particular friend-group, and it wasn’t as if there was some sort of division back then, at least not that any of us can remember. Gina Davidson did recall some sort of tussle with a classmate over a guy that ended up with her in the “Learning Lab.” (That was the term for detention, a term I hadn’t heard in 35 years.) That earned a few laughs Sunday.
And of course, that’s a big part of what it’s all about: Laughs.
“It’s so nice to be at an age where it doesn’t matter what clique you are or are not in,” said DeLaine (Dieker) Burch. “We are all just normal people surviving a pandemic.”
The participants:
Stephanie (DeWeese) Sisco - Mulvane, KS
Denise (DelBane) Knowles - Hickory, NC
Karin (Lee) Heinecke- Rogers, MN
Laura (May) Trinkle - Kailua, HI
Leslie (Ott) White - Overbrook, KS
Lynda (Sylvis) Schimke - Lansing, KS
Leslie (Siebert) Morgan - Deerfield, KS
DeLaine (Dieker) Burch - Manhattan
Dani Wright - Puerto Rico
Gina Davidson - Lees Summit, MO
Kim (Pearson) Robben - Grinnell, KS
Kathy (Sauer) Lowe - Manhattan
Jennifer (Stevens) Stewart - Overland Park, KS
Karen (Ridley) Hight - Topeka, KS
Sarah (Kimball) Taylor - Manhattan
Kirsten (Hummel) Gerbic - St. Louis, MO
Pat (Smallwood) Reed - Lawrence, KS
Brenda (Umscheid) Morgan - Manhattan
Tina (Tomoroy) Buzzelli - Austintown, OH