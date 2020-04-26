“The Topeka School” is a book by a famous author that is set close to home. Ben Lerner comes from Topeka, and he draws on his upbringing there for the setting of his story.
And draw on it he does. This fictional account of a family’s travails and adventures is set in a Topeka familiar to many of us. Phelps family protests, the West Ridge Mall, Lake Sherwood, Dillons, White Concert Hall at Washburn — they are all there.
The family consists of Adam Gordon, the central character, and his parents, Jonathan and Jane, both psychotherapists who work for the “Foundation,” which of course is Menninger’s. Adam is a senior at Topeka High in 1997 during much of the novel, alternately thriving in debate and attending loud, drunken parties with other Foundation kids, all of them headed to eastern colleges.
Some of the author’s most arresting writing describes the speed talking and facile comebacks in the debate tournaments. Anyone who has been a debater or judged a tournament will recognize the intense atmosphere Lerner conjures. Adam takes to it as his route to popularity and masculinity:
“The problem for him in high school was that debate made you a nerd. ... The key was to narrate participation in debate as a form of linguistic combat. ... to be a bully, quick and vicious ...”
He succeeds, achieving both popularity and a national championship. Later, as an adult, we find him more likable — sympathetic with his parents’ own problems, even if he doesn’t fully understand them. He marries a lost love, Natalia, and they have two children together.
The book is structured a little like an epistolary novel. Chapters are alternately narrated by Adam, Jonathan and Jane. But they jump back and forth in time and space, from Topeka to New York to Minnesota, and from 1997 to the ‘60s, to the earlier ‘90s and to the Trump era.
Lerner is a poet as well as a novelist, and it shows in his language. He renders his characters’ inner lives with a skill not often found in fiction. And he is not afraid to use it to create a non-linear approximation of mental reality. The result is a story both realistic and psychologically dense.
He is said by some to be inventing a new way to write a novel. This one is certainly innovative, and perhaps it does point the way to a new kind of fiction.
Dick Seaton is an attorney in Manhattan.