If you’ve ever wondered why the eagles in “The Lord of the Rings” didn’t simply fly Frodo to Mordor, then “The Storm Crow” by Kalyn Josephson is the book for you.
In Rhodaire, the crows are integral to nearly every aspect of life. Massive, powerful creatures, they magically bond with their human riders and use their elemental abilities to the kingdom’s advantage. Crops are nourished by water crows, unpleasant weather is tamed by wind crows, shadow crows aid human spies, sun crows heal wounds, battle crows transform into metallic harbingers of death. The threat of them is enough to keep the neighboring Illucian empire at bay, even as Illcuia’s fearsome (albeit, human) army steadily steamrolls the rest of the continent.
But exiled traitors and old grievances give Illucia’s vicious Queen Razel insider knowledge that she twists to deadly advantage on the night of Rhodaire’s greatest celebration — the yearly egg hatching. With every crow in the kingdom gathered in the central rookeries, and all the eggs assembled for the secretive hatching ceremony, a swift, cunning strike by Illucia’s army brings Rhodaire to its knees. The brutal attack claims the life of Rhodaire’s queen, passes the crown to Princess Caliza, and leaves Princess Anthia with terrible burns, smothering depression and shattered dreams of becoming a crow rider.
The crows’ absence sends Rhodaire into a spiraling decline with no chance of combating the Illucian army unsubtly parked at the border. When Razel sends a messenger proposing marriage between her son, Ericen, and Princess Anthia, refusal is impossible. But in the days leading up to Thia’s departure for the Illucian capital, she discovers a priceless treasure — a single storm crow egg in the wreckage of the royal rookery. At full strength, it could be devastating, summoning hail, lightning and torrential rain upon enemy forces. The only problem? Nobody knows how to hatch it.
So with a barely-there thread of hope in her heart, Thia journeys to Illucia with the insufferable Ericen, who is as aggravating as he is handsome. Along for the ride are Kiva, Thia’s dearest friend and personal guard, and the egg, secreted away in a trunk and quietly humming with something that might be magic. If Thia can figure out how to hatch the storm crow, it could be the catalyst for securing alliances in the inevitable fight against Razel.
Beyond the book’s wit and fast action, I think what author Kaylyn Josephson does exceptionally well is consider the consequences of everything she has created. The initial attack on Rhodaire is crafted to seem tactically plausible, decimating Rhodaire’s overpowered military so we aren’t left with a Tolkien-esque “but what about the crows?” dilemma. In the aftermath, Thia struggles, and often fails, to overcome the depression that has cloaked her heart and soul. The depiction of depression has been hailed by readers as accurate and appropriately sensitive; it’s so much more than Thia simply needing to get up and decide to be happy. And while I didn’t care as much for the political alliance components of the story, which I suspect will be even more prominent in the sequel, I think the characters, action and voice of the story will be enough to bring me around to them.
Amidst a sea of Young Adult fantasy, “The Storm Crow” stands out as an exciting, highly engaging, creative story. The first of a duology, it brings a fun twist to some staples of its genre, particularly the idea of elemental magic. And where it does include tropes, they are so delightfully, purposefully executed that the reading experience is in no way degraded. Are there other “he’s HANDSOME but also an ENEMY” books out there? Absolutely. They, and “The Storm Crow,” are only bolstered by their commonalities, because even when you can see the “will they/won’t they” banter and lingering glances coming, you can still enjoy the ride. And at its heart, enjoyment is what made “The Storm Crow” such a good read for me — as a new mom working from home, my free time is in rather short supply. So if nothing else, let the fact that I not only read this book but liked it enough to write a review stand as the most powerful recommendation I can offer right now.
Hannah Ens is a communications specialist at the K-State Student Union.