At some point in our lives, most of us will be caregivers, either for our children, our friends, our parents or our spouses. Amateur caregivers have a lot to learn, but perhaps we also have a lot to teach the medical profession. In his 2019 memoir, “The Soul of Care: The Moral Education of a Husband and a Doctor,” Arthur Kleinman makes it clear how even physicans find themselves humbled by the emotional aspects of caregiving, as well as its practical challenges.
Arthur Kleinman, a professor of psychiatry and medical anthropology at Harvard, is well-known in the field of narrative medicine, having written a book widely taught in medical schools, “The Illness Narratives: Suffering, Healing, and the Human Condition” (1988). Kleinman makes a persuasive case for the U.S. health care system needing to re-evaluate its approach to caregiving.
Kleinman’s memoir includes details of how he became a doctor, how his understanding of health care broadened with time spent in other countries (including China and Taiwan), and how he came to fully appreciate his wife’s contributions to his career and to their family life only when her cognitive decline began. In Kleinman’s words, “Joan played the role of primary carer in my life, and in the life of my family. … Today I must face the pathetic irony of having written ‘The Illness Narratives,’ and having lectured about caring for people and memories, while I left it to Joan to create the narrative of our lives. …” (page 129).
Joan Kleinman’s dementia began with problems with her eyesight, and for the next few years, Joan and Arthur spent much of their time trying to get an accurate diagnosis and plan of care from a series of medical professionals. Even with Arthur Kleinman’s status as a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, he and his wife faced the same sort of chaos faced by others navigating “the often careless world of corporatized health care, [in which] so many medical professionals . . . seemed to see us as little more than a set of inconclusive test results and data points, rather than as vulnerable people in need of support and desperate for reassurance” (pages 134-35).
Fortunately, the Kleinmans have a supportive family (including Arthur’s 90-year-old mother), and they locate a fabulous home caregiver, Sheilah. Though they are continually frustrated by specialists, the Kleinmans are comforted by the “uplifting and enduring presence” of their primary care physicians (page 146). Unfortunately, Kleinman finds repeated confirmation of his belief that “medical specialists too often treat caregiving as a … distant, nearly forgotten relative” (page 148).
The Soul of Care includes harrowing details from the writer’s personal experience as a caregiver to his wife (during her 10-year-long experience of dementia), but these are details that are compelling. Those readers who have been caregivers will certainly understand Kleinman’s respect for the emotional strength caregiving takes, especially in a culture that does not provide a lot of good alternatives: “The illness experience belongs to the afflicted, of course, and over time, the caregiver moves from the status of bystander to engaged sharer, often helping the sufferer to process it all” (page 156).
Kleinman makes it clear that his task as caregiver is much less difficult than for those with limited financial resources. Even with resources, Kleinman finds it difficult to locate a nursing home equipped to deal with his wife’s last few months, when her situation has deteriorated beyond the type of care he and Sheilah can provide at home. He describes his search for an appropriate facility, along with the range of emotions he feels having decided to move Joan into a nursing home.
Throughout his memoir, Kleinman includes brief narratives from his time as a researcher, doctor and anthropologist. Collectively, these stories emphasize one of his central arguments: Even in the face of an over-reliance on medical technology, physicians should listen to patients and their families and take time to explain treatments and diagnoses carefully, “draw(ing) the patient and family into a useful, authentic collaboration and to establish themselves as healers, above all else” (pages 222-23).
Kleinman’s memoir presents a range of ideas and possibilities, topics for many fruitful bookclub discussions, as well as ideas for rescuing the art of healing from the business model currently in fashion. His overall tone can be seen in a sentence from his memoir’s dedication, “To those carers who have given what they have, and done what they could, to sustain life and hope and to help create an adequate end, all the time recognizing it never was enough, even when it was all they had to give.”
Deborah Murray is instructor and assistant director at K-State’s Writing Center.