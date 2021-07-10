Most readers, I suppose, have their favorite authors. My list of non-fiction writers includes Bill Bryson, Malcolm Gladwell, Erik Larson and Michael Lewis. The list is much longer if I include historians and biographers like David McCullough, Ron Chernow and Jon Meacham. But Lewis, like Bryson and Gladwell, are as much essayists as historians. They latch on to subjects they find intensely interesting and convey their fascination to their readers by being good story tellers. Several of Lewis’ previous books have focused on highly contemporary and important subjects, such as the 2007-08 financial crisis (“The Big Short”) and the deterioration of governmental agencies under Donald Trump (“The Fifth Risk”). Others have dealt with the use of data in decision-making (“Moneyball”) and the sometimes quirky ways in which our minds work (“The Undoing Project”).
“The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” as its subtitle indicates, is primarily about the recent COVID pandemic, though it also touches on earlier pandemics and other health scares. It focuses on several individuals whom most of us have never heard of. Charity Dean was a local health officer in Santa Barbara County, California, and later deputy chief health officer for the state of California. She and other people with unfamiliar names (Joe DeRisi, Carter Mecher, Richard Hatchett and others) are the heroes of this book. As early as December 2019 and January 2020, they noticed the fragmentary news coming out of Wuhan, China, and sensed that a crisis was developing. They attempted to mobilize national, state and local resources to meet the coming challenge, with only limited success.
This is a story with villains, or at least stumbling blocks, as well as heroes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes in for a lot of criticism for being more interested in studying diseases than in controlling or preventing them. Charity Dean’s boss, California Chief Health Officer Sonia Angell, comes off as a bureaucrat who would rather marginalize and stifle Dean than take her warnings seriously. The Red Cross in San Diego County declined to assist with a 2018 health crisis among immigrants on the Mexican border because “they didn’t want to offend their Republican donors.” (P. 188). Hospitals in California were reluctant to accept free and prompt COVID testing from a nonprofit health organization because they feared they might jeopardize their contracts with large commercial testing firms.
This would still be an engaging adventure story if it were only about heroic action in the face of apathy, resistance and incompetence. Lewis, however, is interested in some deeper themes, including how we should think about pandemics and the importance of effective public institutions to govern and protect our society. He frequently draws analogies between effective thinking in a health crisis and that required on a battlefield or in fighting a forest fire. Decisions have to be made with inadequate information. By the time you have all the data you need to be certain you are right, it is too late — you are already engulfed in flames, fighting, or pandemic.
In the book’s introduction, Lewis expresses hope that the reader will find more than he himself intended. He says that he thinks the book is “about the curious talents of a society, and how those talents are wasted if not led. It’s also about how gaps open between a society’s reputation and its performance.” (P. XV)
As with several of Lewis’ other works, this book throws a lot of light on ourselves as well as our society. I am happy to recommend it to anyone who likes good writing, but I especially urge public health officers and others in the medical community to read it. I hope that it might be at least recommended reading in K-State’s graduate and undergraduate courses in public health. The book is available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.