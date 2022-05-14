Populism is a word that gets thrown around a lot. Depending on who you talk to, it can either be a mass movement of common voters uniting against elite corruption or a mass of racist swine who voted for the candidate you didn’t. Thomas Frank, author of the famous “What’s the Matter with Kansas?”, rankles at this negative connotation of populism and seeks not only to recover its roots but also to explain the long campaign against it in “The People, No.”
A quick disclosure, Thomas Frank is a liberal political writer. I am a writer who is definitely not liberal. However, I decided to read his book on the recommendation of another liberal writer I very much enjoy reading, Matt Taibbi. I came in knowing that I would probably disagree with his political solutions but wanted to give him, and the book, a fair shake anyway. After all, it is billed as a work of history, and I do love reading history.
Populism, as a word, was coined in Kansas in the 1890s by some members of the People’s Party, the political outworking of the Farmers Alliance, which sought to advance the interests of farmers during a time of unregulated banks and monetary depreciation. Their platform was economic in focus: unchaining the dollar from gold, regulation of banks, nationalization of railroads, and federal loans to farmers.
The People’s Party allied with the Democrats in the 1896 election for William Jennings Bryan, who was subsequently crushed by the McKinley/Roosevelt ticket. But over time, many of the Populist’s agendas did get passed through, ironically, Roosevelt’s Square Deal and his nephew’s New Deal, but more on that later.
The elite of the age freaked out at this new movement. The farmers and Bryan were called hayseeds, bigots, freeloaders and mentally insane by the press. Thus, we get into the history of anti-populism, the attempts of the elite to maintain their status. Back then, it was the Republicans who represented the elite of society. Today, it is the Democrats.
The language of the anti-populists, whatever political party they belong to, is amazingly similar across the years. The common people are told they aren’t smart enough to understand government. They just need to shut up and let the experts handle things. It reads exactly like the post-Trump press of today with the Washington Post running an op-ed entitled “It’s Time to Give the Elites More of a Say in Choosing the President” (they since stealth edited the headline following the online ridicule).
The true thesis of “The People, No” is that Thomas Frank desperately wants the Democratic Party to stop being the party of the elite and become the party of common labor again. While that would be a welcome change, I find it unlikely as ideologies in power will do everything they can to maintain that power, and keeping the cultural and financial gatekeepers happy is a good way to do that.
To Frank, populism is not simply a mass movement of people, it is a movement of common people against a financially entrenched elite advocating for a suite of government policies that allow the government to intervene on behalf of the people against the powerful, or, as he puts it more succinctly, “multiracial economic democracy.” Thus, by his reckoning, Reagan and Trump are pseudo-populists because they attempted to make the government less powerful and thus increased the power of the elites who benefited disproportionately or exclusively from tax cuts and deregulation.
Fair enough, I would advocate in the face of that for distinguishing between right-wing, left-wing and historical populism, since they share many features but have different agendas. It would eliminate the confusion of calling every movement of the common people populism, which by such a broad definition could include Jim Crow racism in the post-Civil War South under the Bourbon Democrats
I only have two gripes with the book. The first is the unjust mischaracterization, I believe, of Theodore Roosevelt. TR is quoted twice as disparaging the Populist Movement, not surprising since he was the vice president on the ticket they were opposing. But his progressive moves as president are totally overlooked. TR moved toward many of the things the Populists were asking for including the breaking up of banks and regulation of railroads. Not only that, but FDR’s New Deal gets a huge section with no mention of how it was inspired by his uncle’s Square Deal. I can’t help but wonder if this is because TR was a Republican who ran against Bryan and doesn’t fit neatly into the worldview Frank wants us to believe.
The second is the occasional double standard that he applies to conservatives and liberals. When the liberal movement was racist, it was peripheral. When the conservative movement was racist, it was a core of their identity. Some of his vitriol for conservative figures leaks out a little too much for my taste for a book that’s supposed to be celebrating the wisdom of the common man. Flag waving is used at one point as a pejorative phrase, and I don’t think doing so is going to win over a lot of patriotic blue collars as he says he would like it to.
All in all, I thought the book was interesting. I don’t agree with everything in it, but, shocking as it may be to people these days, it’s okay to read people you disagree with for an end other than finding fuel to flame them with on Twitter.
Aaron Pauls is an assistant funeral director at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.