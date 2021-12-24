“The Outlier,” a fascinating biography of our 39th President, focuses mostly on Jimmy Carter’s years in the White House from 1977 to 1981, although the first 100-plus pages cover his earlier life and a final chapter and epilogue examines his post-presidential activities.
Author Kai Bird is a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer and executive director of the Leon Levy Center for Biography at the Graduate Center of CUNY in New York.
This book is clearly sympathetic to Carter but also acknowledges and examines his shortcomings. It is neither a congratulatory apologia nor a searing hatchet job of his administration. Overall, the author obviously respects Carter a great deal and believes his four years were a far more successful presidency than he is often given credit for.
Focusing on Carter’s character, Bird argues that his highly ethical character was widely respected but also limited him in dealing with situations where a bit of politicking might have been more successful. His focus on human rights in foreign policy was the important beginning of a movement away from the Cold War mentality of “anyone who is against communism is my friend.”
The book is not quite a day-by-day reckoning of Carter’s four years in the White House, but it does examine all the major issues he faced in office. It as goes beyond that to explore his leadership style and interaction with those he selected to serve under him. For example, we learn that he found it very difficult to fire anyone and did so only under extreme circumstances or situations where the decision to separate was mutual.
Although the conventional wisdom has been that Carter lost his re-election bid to Ronald Reagan in 1980 due to economic malaise and his failure to negotiate the release of the 52 American hostages held by revolutionary Iran for over a year, we learn that it is probably more complicated than this. The Iran hostage crisis did weigh heavily on Carter, however, and he blamed himself for not succeeding in obtaining their release. We also learn that the Reagan campaign may have been secretly negotiating with the Ayatollah’s men to postpone release of the hostages until after the 1980 election. They eventually came home on Reagan’s Inauguration Day.
Rare among Presidents, Carter had a strong moral compass that almost always drove his actions, in spite of the anticipated political fallout. Some of his more lasting accomplishments needed to happen but were not politically popular at the time. Returning the Panama Canal to the control of Panama was clearly called for in the postcolonial era but was decried by many at the time as a dangerous giveaway. Carter’s tireless efforts to bring Israel and the Arabs together produced a lasting Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, although he was very disappointed that it did not successfully deal with the Palestinian issue.
There is considerable coverage of Carter’s team of close advisors and cabinet officers. Some of his closest confidantes came with him from Georgia (Hamilton Jordan, Jody Powell and Charles Kirbo) and were never fully trusted by the Washington establishment. Other more familiar figures he tapped (e.g., Brzezinski, Vance, Mondale) were better known by others but had more difficulties and less closeness with Carter. Most prominently, National Security advisor Polish-American Zbigniew Brzezinski always saw the world in Cold War terms, which frequently clashed with Carter and his Secretary of State Cyrus Vance. Carter initially ran in 1976 as an outsider but found it harder to govern from that perspective than he had expected.
The almost two-week seclusion at Camp David with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin is covered almost hour by hour, wonderfully documenting the mood of the gathering, especially Carter’s deep frustration with Begin for being inflexible on Israeli West Bank settlements. That almost scuttled the whole agreement, often hailed even by critics as Carter’s greatest accomplishment. Even though there was a lasting agreement to hand Sinai back to Egypt and open diplomatic relations, Carter’s expected accord on the Jewish settlements did not fully materialize.
Are there lessons for the contemporary political scene? Bird does not explicitly address this but one can draw some wisdom from the story of Carter. Running on a platform of an “outsider” was appealing in many ways, but it came at a cost of not always really knowing how to get things done in Washington. Carter was very bright and learned a lot; had he been re-elected, he might have had a smoother second term. Also, his strong sense of morality was a refreshing quality in a president, even if his stubborn streak and poor social skills sometimes interfered with successful outcomes. Bird argues that in many ways Jimmy Carter was a unique president, not in the mold of most other who have held that office.
Although a very readable book, it is a scholarly one with close to 150 pages of notes, indices, and bibliography for the interested serious scholar. I suspect this will make a lasting contribution to the scholarship of this president. It is well worth a read for the layperson to help understand this transitional period in our history.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.