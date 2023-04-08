The Last House on the Street
"The Last House On the Street: A Novel," by Diane Chamberlain. St. Martin's Publishing Group, 2022. 352 pages, $27.99.

Diane Chamberlain wastes no time with presenting mounting suspense in the very first chapter of “The Last House On the Street.”

The author of more than 28 novels, Chamberlain opens “The Last House On the Street” in the year 2010. She alternates chapters by going back in time to 1965, then returns once again to 2010. This frequent switch of years might seem monotonous to most readers, but there are mysteries to solve, racial issues, a murder and relationship difficulties that kept this reviewer intrigued all the way to the finish line.

