Diane Chamberlain wastes no time with presenting mounting suspense in the very first chapter of “The Last House On the Street.”
The author of more than 28 novels, Chamberlain opens “The Last House On the Street” in the year 2010. She alternates chapters by going back in time to 1965, then returns once again to 2010. This frequent switch of years might seem monotonous to most readers, but there are mysteries to solve, racial issues, a murder and relationship difficulties that kept this reviewer intrigued all the way to the finish line.
Kayla Carter is a successful architect when readers are first introduced to her. One day, a strange woman, Ann Smith, pays Carter a visit to her firm. It appears that Smith knows all about Carter. This makes Carter feel unsettled and puzzled. Smith wants Carter to build an addition to her house, a sunroom.
Smith also is aware of Carter’s architect husband who died following an accident on the stairs of their new home they were building together. Carter has been devastated ever since the accident and tries to conceal these disturbing feelings from Rainie, her three-year-old daughter. Smith asks too many questions and dishes out verbal and physical threats as well.
Eventually, Carter contacts the police to investigate Smith and provide some protection for Carter and her daughter.
There is a lot of mystery surrounding the area where Carter’s new house awaits her homecoming. Shadow Ridge Estates in North Carolina is enclosed by many trees. The trees either symbolize safety for Carter and Rainie, or the trees might be hiding secrets of the past, secrets that led to murder.
Next, back in 1965, readers meet Ellie Hockley, a promising college student majoring in pharmacology. Her father owns Hockley Pharmacy and is well-respected by most customers.
Ellie, who is white, and several fellow students become very interested in civil rights. Her parents and brother do not share Ellie’s passion for civil rights. Without her parents’ consent, she is still accepted into a program that will give voting rights to Black people.
Approximately 100 white students, who are mainly from northern and western colleges, will spend the summer in southern states registering Black people to vote. Ellie comes from North Carolina, which raises some eyebrows from the pastor in charge at the beginning and those who can’t believe that Ellie wants to pursue this particular strong passion. She and the other student volunteers will live in the homes of Black people and attempt to gain their trust.
Ellie finds out how risky the summer will be for both Black and white people. A few white students will turn against one another and also show discrimination toward Black people. These students should not have been involved with this program known at the time as SCOPE (Summer Community Organization and Political Education project.) A voting rights bill will soon be signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson. It is intended to remove racism which is the attempted goal of the student volunteers.
In “The Last House On the Street,” readers discover all kinds of weird things about the old Hockley residence, which is located next to Carter’s sprawling mansion with its windows on all sides of the luxurious home. In a comforting way, the windows allow the sun to come through, but at night, prying eyes can look inside. Carter believes that she and her daughter are exposed too much to the outside world, never knowing if someone will break in and harm her and Rainie. Nights are the loneliest, and the sight of the Hockley house across the way leaves Carter with many curious, unanswered questions.
Who turns out residing in that old house will bring on mixed emotions from Carter, Ellie and other people in their lives.
Chamberlain has written a fairly decent suspense novel. She is quite knowledgeable of historical events that arose in the 1960s. Racial discrimination had been at its highest in the 1960s, according to some people, and today, people are seeing a return of that discrimination with the severe and sometimes fatal beatings of Black men, women and children.
Some Black men without guns hidden in their clothing are being chased, arrested or murdered for no reason. Is it so surprising why Black people and other minorities run from the law? They are scared and want justice.
Today, there are various organizations that try to bring minorities and white people closer together to understand their sorrows, hatred and feelings of distrust. The church and Black Lives Matter are just a few attempts at bringing peace and harmony to people of all races and cultures.
I think many readers can learn a lot about these issues of the past that Chamberlain has laid out for them to study in the present. We also can learn how such issues might affect our attitudes in today’s confusing, frightening and challenging turn of events.
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer residing in Winfield.