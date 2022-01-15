Before I settled down to read Natalie Barelli’s psychological thriller, “The Housekeeper,” I wish I could have studied some of her previous works including “The Emma Fern Series: Books One and Two,” “The Loyal Wife,” “Missing Molly” and “The Accident.”
Sad to say that I don’t know much about this author, but I’m glad to have stumbled across such a sensitive and suspenseful novel as “The Housekeeper.”
I should, however, point out that although her writing is tense from start to halfway through the novel, I felt that it took her too long to reach the climax. Perhaps she did this on purpose, letting the reader question her motives or figure out ahead of time which characters are the guilty parties.
In her “Acknowledgments,” Barelli even states, “Thank you, dear reader, for getting this far, it means the world.”
Actually, the drama really kicks in during the last seven chapters. By then, I was truly hooked. And I just knew that there would be a twist at the end.
The main characters in “The Housekeeper” are Claire Petersen and Hannah Wilson. The two are as different as sunrise and sunset. Claire’s only friend is April with whom she shares an apartment. Though Claire possesses many interesting qualities, she is a chronic liar and won’t hesitate to belittle others who lead a more glamorous lifestyle.
At one time, Claire and her family were wealthy. Claire had numerous friends and relished her firm body, healthy skin and beautiful hair.
All that is suddenly taken away from her when young Hannah poses as a housekeeper for the Petersens. Supposedly, she concocts a story that involves Claire’s father, a seemingly righteous and devoted family man.
Whether this story is authentic or not, it destroys Claire, her parents and brother. Hannah claims that Claire’s father entered Hannah’s bedroom, performed weird sexual acts and left her mentally and emotionally disturbed. Claire finds it impossible to believe that her father would commit these unnatural acts.
Hannah’s father gambles a lot and is always hurting for money. It could be that Hannah’s father, in desperate need for money, encouraged his daughter to make up the story.
Lawyers are round up on both sides and a court battle ensues. Claire and her family are left without a penny.
Now, years later, Claire wants revenge. She is no longer the ‘beauty queen’ that pleased her so much. She is overweight, has a bad complexion and swears ... a lot.
Her revenge becomes an obsession. She spots Hannah through the window of a prestigious hair salon and quickly ducks, hoping that she won’t be recognized. Claire begins to stalk her, following Hannah through the streets, when shopping and returning to a fancy mansion where her rich husband cares for her and their baby.
Claire does more than stalk. A clever woman, Claire uncovers Hannah’s phone number, calls her and disguises her voice, repeating nasty comments which naturally upsets Hannah.
At this stage in her life, Hannah, now Mrs. Carter, is depressed, sleeps a great deal and appears paranoid. While she is an attractive woman, she is constantly putting herself down. And she can’t seem to control her behavior. While readers guess that she loves her husband and baby, she has moments of frustration each time her baby cries and fusses. Her husband thinks she is out of her mind, imagining the worst.
Claire devises a plot to get Hannah to confess that she did indeed lie about Claire’s father. So, Claire changes her hair color and responds to an ad for a housekeeper who is wanted at the Carter residence.
Ironically, both women, upon meeting, get along fabulously. Claire is hired immediately. No suspicions are aroused, or so assumes Claire.
Barelli is very good at demonstrating how hate can consume people. The idea of forgiving and forgetting has no place in the mind of a person who has been treated unjustly. Barelli seems to want her readers to question why the impulse to seek revenge is so necessary and if it really accomplishes anything as well.
It may be a common thing for people to partake in revengeful acts. They might temporarily feel better once the revenge cycle takes over, but, in the end, it has dire consequences for Claire, Hannah and her baby.
Barelli also fits in elements of further suspense. Some of her chapters feature terrifying “scenes” similar to those found in George Cukor’s direction of the film, “Gaslight,” in which the husband makes his wife feel as if she is going insane. There is also a trace of Hitchcock’s “Rebecca” when Claire moves into the wealthy Carter mansion and the shock that occurs when Claire attempts to seduce Hannah’s husband.
Speaking of husbands, Barelli has joked that she has been responsible for “knocking off” many husbands in her other literary works. At least in her novels, she shows how much husbands can be mistrusted.
Collectively, “The Housekeeper” is one of the most intense psychological thrillers that I have come across. Readers just might be in for a real shocker once they reach the climax.
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer residing in Winfield.