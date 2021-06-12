It’s summertime.
After a bunch of time stuck indoors for multiple reasons, now is the time to see your surroundings.
The Mercury staff likes to spend time outdoors, so we’ve written a bit about our favorite spots. Hopefully, this inspires you to go out and explore.
Bluemont Scenic Overlook (Manhattan Hill)
In the short time I’ve lived here, the Bluemont Scenic Overlook, or Manhattan Hill, has become my favorite outdoor space to escape to. Part of that is due to convenience; the massive hill with “MANHATTAN” spelled in stone is easily walkable from my house and offers interesting hiking trails with plenty of panoramic vistas overlooking the city. For me, it’s the perfect place to have a quiet lunch or to get some simple exercise.
— AJ Dome
CiCo Park
My favorite outdoor activity is going for leisurely walks. I live near CiCo Park and love to walk to the park, do a lap around it and take in the various activities. It’s fun to see teenagers skateboarding at the skate park or MHS athletes practicing at Bishop Stadium. During most summers, you can also hear families swimming at the pool and sometimes see people bringing their animals for an event at Pottorf Hall or the nearby barns. For me it’s a nice, quiet walk that also offers a lot to see.
— Kristina Jackson
City Park and the lavender fields south of town
My husband and I enjoy taking our cat, Barney, in the stroller and walking around City Park. It’s such a peaceful spot that offers a nice pathway for a stroller. We also love driving south of town to see the lavender fields. They are beautiful with pops of purple. It’s especially pretty when the sun sets. The fields always put a smile on my face.
— Hailey Phillips
Fairmont Park trail
One of my favorite places to walk is Fairmont Park, just outside of Manhattan. Back behind the dog park and near the river, there’s a nice trail that loops around. It’s woodsy and pleasant, just far enough from town to feel you’re in nature, but close enough that it’s not a big time commitment.
I also like the portion of Linear Trail that starts behind the Four Points by Sheraton hotel. It’s mostly gravel but smooth enough for a stroller. My son likes to stop at the creek and again at the bridge, where couples attached locks etched with their initials. It’s a spot that feels a bit hidden.
— Megan Moser
Tuttle Creek Lake
I grew up in Houston, which is about an hour or so away from the Gulf of Mexico. I’ve always enjoyed seeing water even if I’m not getting in, so having the lake nearby is nice. I find it very calming to walk by the lake whether the wind is whipping up the waves or the water are more still. I often use it as a time to reflect. It’s also big enough to have many starting points for a stroll.
— Bryan Richardson
Manhattan River Trail
If the Linear Trail is a highway for pedestrians and cyclists, the Manhattan River Trail is like a secret backroad. The narrow trail winds through the woods along the north side of the Kansas River, lending views of the water and plunging into surprisingly dense forest at points. The best part about the trail is that it’s a cheap vacation — I transport myself to my Pacific Northwest home of the last six years as I jog along. With feet on the forgiving dirt trail, usually as the evening sun peeks through the canopy, I think to myself, “I have a feeling I’m not in Kansas any more.”
– Lucas Boland