Did you know that the famed Elizabeth Blackwell (M.D. 1849) had a sister who also became a physician? Her name was Emily Blackwell (M.D. 1854). So many women have been lost in history that she is in good company. They were sisters in a family of nine children, five girls and four boys. Their father was a prosperous sugar refiner who moved the family from Bristol, England, to America. Being a man of principle, and since the British had abolished slavery in 1833, he hoped to grow sugar beets, which did not require warm weather or slave labor. All family members were involved in social reform movements.
Supposedly their mother, Hannah Lane Blackwell, was a flighty, pampered woman whom the daughters took care of after their father’s death by opening a school for girls in their home, a good example of why couples had so many children. With no Social Security and few women owning property, Mother Blackwell might have become a destitute widow with a gaggle of orphans. None of the Blackwell daughters married, having been warned early by their paternal grandmother that one might be admired and coddled during courtship only to become a slave after the ceremony.
After teaching for some years, Elizabeth studied with a physician in Kentucky and was eventually admitted to New York’s Geneva Medical College, which became Syracuse University in 1871. The faculty and students voted on her admittance, both for very different reasons and were pleasantly surprised by her demeanor and success, but women of the town stared at her thinking she was either a “bad woman” or insane. She could have tried passing as male to be admitted to a medical college, as some women did. Consider the life of Dr. James Miranda Steuart Barry, born Margaret Ann Bulkley in 1789, an actual person in the fictionalized account by E. J. Levy in “The Cape Doctor” (2021). That fact wasn’t revealed until after death. Elizabeth refused to disguise herself this way as she wanted to make the point that a woman could make a successful physician.
After being rejected by 11 medical schools, Emily was finally accepted by Rush Medical College in Chicago, but in a year pressure from the state medical society forced Rush to discontinue her studies. She finally graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and practiced as an obstetrician/gynecologist in the United States until her death at 84. While Dr. Emily ministered to patients, Elizabeth preferred teaching, as human contact made her uncomfortable.
The sister’s relationship was mercurial as they were of diverse temperament. And although feminist in their desire for the opportunities denied most women, they did not necessarily believe medicine was a calling for females; they of course were the exception. They had met Florence Nightingale, who felt women should not be doctors but only nurses. And Florence, who had her own supporters, did not want to be seen as one of the Blackwell’s followers. It was a kind of turf war. In addition to having conflicting ideologies, the groups often vied for monetary and political support. In 1857, the sisters established the New York Infirmary for Indigent Women and Children, the first of its kind staffed entirely by women. The building still stands today in Greenwich Village displaying a plaque commemorating its founding, but only credits Elizabeth. When the Civil War began, they met Dorthea Dix, international advocate for the insane, working for asylum reform. With her help they helped establish the United States Sanitary Commission to minister to soldiers.
Since human contact made her uncomfortable, she established the Women’s Medical College adjacent to the Infirmary and spent the rest of her life teaching, writing and speaking. She moved back to England where she died at the age of 89. They considered themselves British rather than American, moving back and forth across the ocean as needs arose. Author Janice Nimura’s extensive research looks at the sisters, their allies, enemies, and accomplishments, giving substance to these female medical pioneers.
Michaeline Chance–Reay is a Kansas State University professor emeritus of Women’s Studies and Education.