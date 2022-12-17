The new books shelves at the Manhattan Public Library seem to have an unending supply of accounts on the “Trump era” in U.S. politics. Current selections include a biography of Rudy Giuliani, memoirs by Kellyanne Conway, Mark Esper, Peter Navarro and Paul Manafort, and assorted attempts to chronicle one of the most unusual presidencies in American history. “The Divider” should be a strong contender (with works by Bob Woodward and others) for the most authoritative and extensive account of the period.
Peter Baker and Susan Glasser are a couple who have had outstanding individual careers in journalism as well as prior collaboration on best-selling books. Baker is the chief White House correspondent for the New York Times and a political analyst for MSNBC. Glasser is a staff writer for The New Yorker and a CNN global affairs analyst. They have collaborated on books on former Bush Chief of Staff James Baker III and Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Baker’s previous books have included coverage of the Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama presidencies.
Although the authors bring a journalistic objectivity to their research and writing, they cannot avoid making critical assessments of their subject. In the opening page of their introduction, they write: “This is a book about what happened in [the Trump] presidency, about an unimaginable period in our history when the United States had a leader for the first time who neither knew nor subscribed to many of the fundamental tenets of the Constitution and even actively worked to undermine them.”
This is not just an account of the outrageous behavior of one individual or even of the inner turmoil of a dysfunctional White House, but includes also the dramatic hiring and firing “by tweet” of attorneys-general, defense secretaries, and other cabinet officials, interactions with foreign leaders, and the disastrous and highly-politicized response to the COVID pandemic. All of this is probably familiar ground to readers who have followed the news during the past six years, but Baker and Glasser provide a moving narrative that still can provide shocking details.
Some of the most interesting revelations are not about Trump himself but about the White House staff, cabinet officials, members of Congress and others with whom he interacted. I was surprised to learn, for instance, that even Chief of Staff John Kelly and other administration officials read works on Trump’s mental instability (p. 341) in order to figure out how to deal with him.
Time and again, key players face decisions on whether to resign or to “work from the inside” to protect values or institutions they see threatened. Few escape the experience unscathed — by parting insults from Trump himself, revelations of their sycophantic behavior, or — in the case of Vice President Mike Pence — realistic death threats from a wild mob. There are remarkable accounts of heroism, such as Pence and Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley in January, 2021, but there are many more stories of sordid infighting and unprincipled behavior. Milley, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner come off better than most. Rudy Giuliani, Mike Pompeo, and Mark Meadows are not likely to appreciate their portrayal in this book.
This is a big book, with over 700 pages, including nearly 50 pages of endnotes and an extensive bibliography. It is obviously not the only account of this turbulent period in American political history, but it provides a comprehensive framework for making sense of other works. I am happy to recommend it. I fear that pro-Trump people will avoid it and anti-Trump people are tired of reading about the former administration. The past is still with us, however, and this book provides valuable insights into the present and future of our democracy.
The Divider is available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus of political science and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.