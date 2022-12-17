US-NEWS-TRUMP-PATRIOTPARTY-ABA
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, D.C., from a campaign rally in Georgia on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

 Abaca Press

The new books shelves at the Manhattan Public Library seem to have an unending supply of accounts on the “Trump era” in U.S. politics. Current selections include a biography of Rudy Giuliani, memoirs by Kellyanne Conway, Mark Esper, Peter Navarro and Paul Manafort, and assorted attempts to chronicle one of the most unusual presidencies in American history. “The Divider” should be a strong contender (with works by Bob Woodward and others) for the most authoritative and extensive account of the period.

Peter Baker and Susan Glasser are a couple who have had outstanding individual careers in journalism as well as prior collaboration on best-selling books. Baker is the chief White House correspondent for the New York Times and a political analyst for MSNBC. Glasser is a staff writer for The New Yorker and a CNN global affairs analyst. They have collaborated on books on former Bush Chief of Staff James Baker III and Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Baker’s previous books have included coverage of the Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama presidencies.

