“The Darkest Evening” is the ninth book in the series of Vera Stanhope novels, on which the popular British detective series “Vera” is based. Devotees of the TV show, like myself, will love this book, although it also stands on its own as a great whodunit even if you have never watched the show.
Set in rural Northumberland County, in the far northeastern corner of England on the Scottish border, the book features the work of Detective Chief Investigator Vera Stanhope, a local woman who has worked her way up in the police force. Vera is a highly-skilled detective and a single woman largely married to her job as she begins to occasionally contemplate retirement. She suffers no fools, speaks her mind, and often can be a bit difficult to work with. However, she is a brilliant detective and, at least deep-down, a caring mentor.
“The Darkest Evening” begins when Vera finds a toddler alone in a car abandoned in the middle of a snowdrift. She takes him to the nearest warm spot, which happens to be at Brockburn, the country estate of some of her distant and estranged relatives. Her widowed policeman father, Hector, had been raised there but ostracized years earlier by this moneyed branch of the Stanhope family. This distant family connection and drama is always in the background in this story as Vera awkwardly reconnects with her cousins she barely knows. This situation becomes all the more complicated when she and her able assistants, Joe and Holly, soon find themselves investigating the murder of the baby’s mother, Lorna Falstone, on the estate’s grounds.
Set in mid-winter, it has a bit of the locked estate feel of some Agatha Christie mysteries, in that the murder on the Brockburn estate grounds occurs on the evening of an important party of potential donors for estate owner Mark’s dream project of reviving the near-bankrupt property by turning it into a theater. For a long time neither Mark nor his wife, Juliet Stanhope, nor her imperious widowed mother, Harriet, nor anyone else present that night appears to have any connection with the young murder victim, but of course that eventually proves not to be the case. And who is the baby’s father anyway?
As in the TV show, the isolated Northumberland landscape is somewhat of a character in itself. In this particular story, the setting is a really bleak and snowy winterscape, as dark and forbidding as the story being told. Vera and her able assistants, Joe and Holly, must investigate the murder in this claustrophobic environment that author Ann Cleeves has so ably created.
If you are a fan of the TV show, you will be glad to know that both Vera and her Northumberland setting are very similar in print and onscreen. You will also learn some additional backstory about Vera in this book. Although secondary to the pursuit of the murder mystery, Vera’s discovery of some Stanhope family secrets also provide considerable interest.
Virtually the entire book takes place on the Brockburn estate, with several critical sites on its grounds involved. As often is the cases with murder mysteries, the first murder is not the last one, and the resolution of the murders involves considerable digging into the past and the revelation of old traumas and relationships. With this crime, finding a motive is a particularly critical challenge.
Author Cleeves is a compelling storyteller who has produced a real page-turner here. She also wrote eight books in the “Shetland” series, which spawned another popular BBC detective show “Shetland,” set in the remote Shetland Islands of northern Scotland. Although this is the first of her books I have read, it definitely will not be the last.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.