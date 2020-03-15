“The Body: A Guide for Occupants,” the 20th book by this popular American writer living in England, is likely to be one of his most popular. Bill Bryson has previously written on a wide variety of topics, as seen from his titles “A Short History of Nearly Everything,” “Shakespeare: The World as Stage,” “The Road to Little Dribbling: Adventures of an American in Britain” and “At Home: A Short History of Private Life.” Each of his books is a unique effort, almost its own genre, and the present one is no exception.
This new book takes on the human body, with 23 chapters exploring various systems and activities of our bodies. Bryson has interviewed major medical researchers for each chapter, but, as in his other books, the writing is very accessible and compelling to the layperson. Even the researchers themselves are presented narratively, with interesting factoids about their lives.
Every reader is almost guaranteed to learn something, less from chapters that he or she is more familiar with and more from those less familiar. For the most serious readers, Bryson provides 40 additional pages of notes and bibliography, plus a lengthy index. There are also 14 pages of helpful photographs of people and objects described in the text.
One very useful aspect of this book is its considerable historical perspective. Major misunderstandings about the human body were rampant until the very late 19th century and sometimes persisted into the 20th. For example, the damage done in surgery before the understanding of germs and the need for an antiseptic environment was truly tragic.
Often, it is rather unsettling how poorly we understand some very common conditions. For example, asthma and many autoimmune illnesses are often not very effectively treated, in large part because they are so poorly understood. Bryson describes in fascinating detail some very common bodily processes often taken for granted, such as swallowing, female sexual arousal, or why and how we walk upright.
Some of the chapters are organized by a bodily system (Heat and Blood, Skin and Hair, Immune System, Lungs and Breathing). Others focus on a function or issue (Bipedalism and Exercise, Sleep, Conception and Birth). Still, others examine illness and treatment (Diseases, Cancer, Medicine Good and Bad). All, however, are fascinating reading and very accessible to the layperson.
While Bryson appropriately credits medical research for tremendous advances lengthening the lifespan, he also notes that there are still huge disparities between wealthy and poor nations, as well as between rich and poor areas within wealthy nations. Shockingly, young men in the East End of Glasgow or in Harlem, New York have a higher risk of dying than comparably aged Bangladeshi men, primarily from stroke, heart disease, cancer or diabetes. The U.S. comes in for particular criticism for its huge economic health inequalities. Bryson suggests some solutions to this problem although that is not the focus of the book.
There are places where Bryson will leave you wanting more, but that is a sign of good writing. This is well worth a read. You will understand your body better afterwards and be entertained along the way.
Richard Harris is a professor emeritus of psychological sciences at K-State.