The sun is moments from disappearing behind the trees as a Great Blue Heron watches it drop. It is standing in the River Pond of Tuttle Creek State Park River Pond Area near the Spillway Channel on Aug. 22.
Western forest fires frequently enhanced the colors of a sun far up above the horizon. This was photographed while I was walking down the trail leaving the parking lot on the east side of the Tuttle Creek Reservoir on July 25, 2021.
The sun is moments from disappearing behind the trees as a Great Blue Heron watches it drop. It is standing in the River Pond of Tuttle Creek State Park River Pond Area near the Spillway Channel on Aug. 22.
Western forest fires frequently enhanced the colors of a sun far up above the horizon. This was photographed while I was walking down the trail leaving the parking lot on the east side of the Tuttle Creek Reservoir on July 25, 2021.
For residents born here and others like myself who moved here, over time, we recognized that there are special things that we truly appreciate about our city. For me, one of those things is the frequent beauty of our sunsets.
Over time, I found myself looking west as evening approached. If a cloud formation looked impressive, I headed out to predetermined photo sites. Sometimes I guessed right. As the seasons changed, the north/south movement of the sun required site changes.
I soon recognized that smoke in the air from grassland burning made for more colorful sunsets. Other events, such as the dust blowing over the Atlantic Ocean from the Sahara Desert or western forest fire smoke also intensified color. Use of a telephoto lens gave a more realistic color expression. I had to be careful, of course, to avoid staring at the sun’s image through the lens.
During a recent excursion I encountered a half dozen other photographers chasing that special sunset. If these pictures inspired you to tackle sunset photography, have fun.