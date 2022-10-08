For residents born here and others like myself who moved here, over time, we recognized that there are special things that we truly appreciate about our city. For me, one of those things is the frequent beauty of our sunsets.

Over time, I found myself looking west as evening approached. If a cloud formation looked impressive, I headed out to predetermined photo sites. Sometimes I guessed right. As the seasons changed, the north/south movement of the sun required site changes.

