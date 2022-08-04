The 73rd annual Sylvester-Rudolph family reunion was held July 31 at the Wamego First United Methodist Church. Thirty three family members were present: Don and Shauna Nye, Powhattan; Eugene Visser, Goff; Judd and Carol Meyer, Sabetha; Fern Freeman, Topeka; Joel and Julene DeRouchey, James, Jenna, and Jacob, Leon and Janet Sylvester, Wamego; Sharon Lindell, Justin, Valerie, Jeremiah, Samuel, and Eleanor Visser, and Vinton Visser, Riley; Chris and Vicki Visser, Wakefield; Warren and Kevin Strauss, Randolph; Mary and Matt Jahnke, Junction City; Scott and Lynette Hill, Abilene; Travis, Katie, Edith, Elsie, and Edmund Dick, Mountain Lake, Minnesota.
Leon Sylvester led us in the doxology to begin our gathering and the group enjoyed a potluck dinner.
President Vinton Visser called the meeting to order, stating, “We don’t have a big representation, but we do have a quality representation.” The 2021 minutes were read by Shauna Nye and approved.
Vinton gave out candy treats as he recognized Eugene Visser, 89 years old, as the oldest attendee and Edmund Dick, 2-year-old son of Travis and Katie Dick, as the youngest attendee. Closest traveled was the Joel and Julene DeRouchey family from Wamego and farthest traveled was the Travis and Katie Dick family from Mountain Lake, Minnesota.
President, Vinton Visser asked the attendees to introduce themselves and share a favorite memory from past reunions. Many remembered meeting at the Manhattan City Park, swimming, and fun running around with cousins.
Appointment of officers for next year was held. The officers are: President, Chris Visser; Vice President, to be filled; Secretary/Treasurer, Carol (Visser) Meyer.
The next family reunion will be the last Sunday in July (July 30, 2023) at 12:45 pm at the Wamego United Methodist Church.