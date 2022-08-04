Sylvester-Rudolph Reunion

The 73rd annual Sylvester-Rudolph family reunion was held July 31 at the Wamego First United Methodist Church. Thirty three family members were present: Don and Shauna Nye, Powhattan; Eugene Visser, Goff; Judd and Carol Meyer, Sabetha; Fern Freeman, Topeka; Joel and Julene DeRouchey, James, Jenna, and Jacob, Leon and Janet Sylvester, Wamego; Sharon Lindell, Justin, Valerie, Jeremiah, Samuel, and Eleanor Visser, and Vinton Visser, Riley; Chris and Vicki Visser, Wakefield; Warren and Kevin Strauss, Randolph; Mary and Matt Jahnke, Junction City; Scott and Lynette Hill, Abilene; Travis, Katie, Edith, Elsie, and Edmund Dick, Mountain Lake, Minnesota.

