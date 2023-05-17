Children across the state gain free access to over 100 attractions with the return of Sunflower Summer starting Friday, May 26. The Kansas State Department of Education created the program in 2021 to promote social interaction and activities supporting healthy development.

Students in preschool through 12th grade get tickets for themselves and two accompanying adults whether they receive public, private, or home schooling according to the Kansas State Department of Education. The Sunflower Summer mobile app allows residents to download tickets, gaining access to one free visit to each attraction.

