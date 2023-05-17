People view a 1992 Lancia Delta Integrale HF Turbo Martini 5 Evoluzione at Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan on April 12. The car museum is one of many attractions being promoted through Sunflower Summer.
During last October’s OZtoberfest, a family featuring costumed Dorothy and Wicked Witch characters walks in front of the Oz Museum in downtown Wamego, one of many attractions being promoted through Sunflower Summer.
Children across the state gain free access to over 100 attractions with the return of Sunflower Summer starting Friday, May 26. The Kansas State Department of Education created the program in 2021 to promote social interaction and activities supporting healthy development.
Students in preschool through 12th grade get tickets for themselves and two accompanying adults whether they receive public, private, or home schooling according to the Kansas State Department of Education. The Sunflower Summer mobile app allows residents to download tickets, gaining access to one free visit to each attraction.
The program’s main event, Sunflower Summer Family Camp, will take place July 13-14 at Eisenhower State Park. This event along with mini camp nights includes a one-night stay at the campsite, a tent, and a day permit to the state park for registered attendees.
Other outdoor activities include access to Kansas’ 29 state parks along with nature centers and zoos such as Tanganyika Wildlife Park, Sedgwick County Zoo, and the Wichita Botanica Gardens.
Students preferring indoor activities can choose from a long list of museums, libraries, and historic sites, such as the Kansas State Capitol, Cosmosphere, Exploration Place, Flint Hills Discovery Center, and the Oz Museum.
Parents can transfer tickets to other adults accompanying their children such as babysitters or grandparents. The program runs through Aug. 13 or until funding is exhausted according to the Kansas State Department of Education.
Art & theater
1. Prairie Museum of Art and History
2. Red Barn Studio Museum
3. Theatre In The Park
4. Wichita Art Museum
Attractions & landmarks
1. Boot Hill Museum, Inc.
2. Botanica, The Wichita Gardens
3. Cedar Cove Conservation & Education Center
4. Cosmosphere
5. Curious Minds Discovery Zone
6. Dodge City CVB Historic Trolley Tour
7. Evel Knievel Museum
8. Exploration Place
9. Field Station: Dinosaurs
10. Flint Hills Discovery Center
11. Hedrick’s Exotic Animal Farm
12. Kansas Aviation Museum
13. Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
14. Kansas Learning Center for Health
15. Lee Richardson Zoo
16. Mid-America Air Museum
17. Midwest Dream Car Collection
18. Oz Museum
19. Rolling Hills Zoo
20. Sedgwick County Zoo
21. Sunset Zoo
22. Tanganyika Wildlife Park
23. The Big Well Museum and Visitors Center
24. The Garage
25. Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center
History
1. Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum
2. Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum
3. Big Brutus
4. Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site
5. Constitution Hall State Historic Site
6. Eisenhower Presidential Library
7. El Quartelejo Museum & Jerry Thomas Gallery and Collection
8. Ellis Railroad Museum and Doll Display
9. Ellsworth County Historical Society
10. Fick Fossil & History Museum
11. Fort Harker Guardhouse Museum
12. Fort Hays State Historic Site
13. Fort Larned National Historic Site
14. Garden of Eden
15. Grinter Place State Historic Site
16. Hollenberg Pony Express Station State Historic Site
17. Johnson County Museum
18. Kansas African American Museum
19. Kansas Oil Museum
20. Kansas State Capitol
21. Kauffman Museum
22. Kiowa County Historical Museum & Soda Fountain
23. Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum
24. Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes
25. Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm
26. Mid-America All-Indian Museum
27. Mine Creek Battlefield State Historic Site
28. Miners Hall Museum
29. Museum of World Treasures
30. National Orphan Train Complex
31. Nicodemus National Historic Site
32. Old Cowtown Museum
33. Osage County Historical Society
34. Pawnee Indian Museum State Historic Site
35. Pony Express Barn & Museum
36. Red Rocks State Historic Site
37. Shawnee Town 1929 Museum
38. Sternberg Museum of Natural History
39. The Ritchie House
40. Tri-State Antique Engines & Thresher Association