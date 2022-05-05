With this weekend’s release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the summer movie season kicks into high gear.
With so many streaming options — and the outdoors and stuff, of course — it’s more important than ever to choose the best films to actually watch in a theater.
It’s a lighter schedule than pre-COVID summers, as most weekends only feature one or two major releases, but there are still several potential gems this season.
Here are the best options for every type of viewer.
If you only leave the house for Marvel movies:
Not only is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” the next step in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe, it marks the return of one the most important directors in comic book films. Sam Raimi, director of the original Spider-Man trilogy, hasn’t directed a film since 2013. “Doctor Strange” was one of the less essential films in Marvel’s early phases (although it was one of the most visually interesting), but the sequel looks to set up larger things in the ongoing series.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8) also marks the return of a heralded director in Taika Waititi, whose first Marvel film, “Thor: Ragnarok,” helped set the comedic tone that the best Marvel films still feature. It also marks Natalie Portman’s return to the series as Thor’s love interest Jane Foster.
Also check out: “Samaritan” (August 26)
If you only want to see a sequel:
Sometimes new things can be scary — why not return to franchises you already know and love. “Top Gun: Maverick” (May 27) was originally due almost two years ago, so it will probably feel like a relic from a bygone era in many ways. Still, watching Tom Cruise in a dogfight should deliver exactly what promises.
“Jurassic World Dominion” (June 10) follows its lackluster predecessor by bringing some stars from the original trilogy of films back into the fold. The first Jurassic World film was lots of nostalgic fun, but the most recent fell flat. Whether it works or not, there are worse ways to spend an afternoon than watching some dinosaurs tear through the country.
If you want to watch something a little more serious:
“Elvis” (June 24), directed by Baz Luhrmann, looks like one of the biggest Oscar contenders of the summer. Star Austin Butler has the dance moves and the voice for the role, and supporting actor Tom Hanks is always fun to watch.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” (July 15) is an adaptation of a bestselling book about an orphan suspected of murder. It should be a satisfying mystery and romance.
Also check out: “Vengence” (July 29), “Bullet Train” (July 29), “Watcher” (June 3), “Brian and Charles” (June 17).
If you think scary movies aren’t just for October:
One of the most anticipated films of the summer, “Nope” (July 22) marks “Get Out” director Jordan Peele’s return to the screen, completing a planned horror trilogy that also included “Us.” Possibly about aliens, the mysterious trailer leaves a lot to the imagination — but it definitely looks unsettling. Starring recent Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope” should transcend a genre that’s often known for churning out forgettable films.
Another film from a heralded new director, Alex Garland’s “Men” (May 20) follows a woman on a solo vacation after her husband’s mysterious death. His previous films “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation” both walked the line between science fiction and psychological thriller — “Men” looks more like the latter.
“The Black Phone” (June 24) looks like a version of the popular escape room story, but Ethan Hawke’s villain looks like one of the most interesting performances of the summer.
Also check out: “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (August 31), “Firestarter” (May 13)
If you just want to keep your kids entertained for a few hours:
Pixar’s “Lightyear” (June 17) could also fit in the franchise category, as it marks the fifth Toy Story film. This one follows the spaceman who was apparently the inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear toy. As for “Minion: The Rise of Gru” (July 1), everyone should know by now if this is a film for them. Both (Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (July 15) and “DC League of Super Pets (July 29) look fun enough — sometimes that’s all it takes for a good children’s film.
If you want to watch something from TV, but you also want to leave the house:
The first “Downton Abbey” film was relatively inconsequential, but it was still a welcome return for fans of the show. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” (May 20) looks like more of the same, but that’s probably good news for fans.
Bob’s Burgers is one of the most consistently funny shows on television, but “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (May 27) still seems like it probably should have come out a few years ago. Still, the success of movies from South Park and The Simpsons give hope for this one.