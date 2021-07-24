Following a year when everyone was instructed to stay a part from one another, Sunset Zoo staff are simply delighted in seeing children interact with animals this summer.
“We’ve just had a lot of positive response and the staff is excited to have kids running around the zoo again,” said Jared Bixby, zoo curator of education.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of day camps in the area were canceled last year. They’re back for summer 2021, but with some modifications to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Bixby said Sunset Zoo summer camps this year are running at about two-thirds capacity. Almost all of the Sunset Zoo camps have filled up with participants this summer, he said.
“We’re just excited to again be able to offer some of these things, even with this capacity,” Bixby said.
Camps at the zoo allow kids to step behind the scenes and learn more about animals, like birds, mammals, insects and others. The nice weather has allowed staff and camp participants to take advantage of being outside by exploring the nature trails.
“The activities have been going really well,” Bixby said. “The weather has actually cooperated quite a bit.”
◊◊◊◊◊
At the Flint Hills Discovery Center, staff dropped summer camp capacity to 50%. The camps all sold out this summer at FHDC, said Stephen Bridenstine, FHDC curator of education.
“In addition to being a place for your child to be for the week, it’s also a place for them to interact with their peers in a safe environment and an educational environment and have a really fun time,” he said.
Kids enrolled in the junior internship camp discovered the inner workings of the FHDC earlier this month. They learned about marketing as well as technology used at the Discovery Center for the theater, lights and energy-saving features in the building. Kids also created their own exhibits.
“They come in each day of the week, they learn about one different aspect of the operation of the Discovery Center,” Bridenstine said.
◊◊◊◊◊
Both entities reported no positive coronavirus cases or even any scares so far.
“We’ve been very lucky that we’ve been able to keep summer camp rolling along without any interruptions,” Bridenstine said.
Other parts of the state and region have had outbreaks linked from summer camps. Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported 50 people tested positive for the coronavirus following a church camp held in June close to Wichita. The Topeka Capital-Journal reported last week four regional church camps have sickened at least 67 Kansans in total.
Bixby said staff continues to monitor coronavirus cases and outbreaks around the state.
“We’ve been fortunate so far,” he said.
At both the zoo and FHDC camps, staff and camp participants are required to wear masks inside. People can take them off outside.
“That’s where the weather has been pretty good this summer,” Bixby said.