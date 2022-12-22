When the bowl games are bad and it’s too cold to travel to the theater, there will come a time during the holiday break when the family needs entertainment.
If you’ve watched the traditional cable movies too many times, there are plenty of new Christmas movies on streaming services that should keep the whole family entertained for a few hours.
In the past, most new streaming movies at the holidays have been weaker efforts, but this year features some stronger options that might actually be worth your time.
Spirited — Apple+
After loading up on Emmys and an Oscar for best picture, Apple+ clearly isn’t messing around. Rather than the second-tier stars that fill out Hallmark casts, “Spirited” features A-listers Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.
In this musical spin on “A Christmas Carol,” the ghosts of past, present and future choose a new “Scrooge” each year. All goes well until their latest mark refuses to cooperate. Most of the songs are catchy, and the premise is an interesting spin on a well-worn tale.
Of all the release this season, “Spirited” is the most likely to be viewed for years to come.
Santa Clauses — Disney+
“The Santa Clause” is a Christmas staple, even if its two sequels went downhill. In the new series, Santa begins to realize he can’t drive the sleigh forever and must find a suitable replacement. The series captures the tone and silliness of the original, and much like candy canes, it’s empty calories that are enjoyable enough to be worthwhile. Like so many Disney+ series, this probably should have been a film instead of six half-hour episodes. There is definitely enough fat that could have been trimmed down to a tighter feature-length film. While it’s still fun, I worry that its format will cripple it from viewing for future generations of Santa believers.
Falling for
Christmas — Netflix
A newly engaged heiress suffers from amnesia following a ski accident and starts to fall for a local man who rescued her. Will she remember who she is in time to save his hotel from her father’s giant company? If this sounds like Christmas movie mad libs, it’s because it isn’t terribly original. The movie’s secret sauce is Lindsey Lohan. It’s great to see her again, even if this movie doesn’t give her a whole lot to do. “Falling for Christmas” won’t change anyone’s mind on either Lohan or the Christmas rom-com genre, but it’s fun and light nonetheless.
A Christmas Story
Christmas — HBO Max
Even people who aren’t particularly fond of the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story” have probably either seen it multiple times in a row on cable or at least absorbed it through cultural osmosis. “A Christmas Story Christmas” brings back several members of the original cast to task Ralph with making Christmas magical for his own children. It’s lots of fun, although it might not hold as much charm for those without nostalgia for the original. If you haven’t seen the original, watch it 6-7 times instead.
Guardians of the
Galaxy Holiday Special — Disney+
Probably inspired by the laughably bad Star Wars Holiday Special, this holiday special marks the third Christmas offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (the underrated Iron Man 3 and the mostly ignored Hawkeye series also take place during the holidays). Director James Gunn returns to the series that rocketed him to the top of the superhero genre. After this third Guardians movie this summer, he will oversee the next ten years of features in the DC extended Universe. The Guardians Holiday Special is a slight offering, but it gives a welcome chance to briefly hang out with a fun selection of characters as they attempt to kidnap Kevin Bacon to make Peter Quills Christmas dreams come true.
Santa Camp — HBO Max
If you want something a little more serious, “Santa Camp” is a documentary about a training camp for prospective Santa’s. When black and transgendered Santas join the crew, and prospective Mrs. Clauses question their role, things take a serious turn. It’s an engrossing documentary, but you should probably consider you family’s political leanings before you start a fight with a drunk uncle over Santa’s race and the meaning of the Confederate Flag. Unless that’s your goal, then stream away.