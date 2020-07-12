Between the rising popularity of documentaries and the extra free time at home many people have had during the pandemic, the following features have become some of the top-rated items on streaming services. If you want a break from the typical sitcom or action film, try these films, all on Netflix, which prove the stereotype of boring documentaries is wrong.
“Don’t F*** With Cats”
After a mysterious and seemingly deranged man puts a video of himself torturing a cat on YouTube, the internet world is in hysterics, and rightfully so. “Don’t F*** With Cats” explores the adventures of a Facebook group that was created in an effort to find and take down this unknown cat killer.
Unbeknownst to the members of the Facebook group, the seemingly simple task of finding a YouTube user would turn into years of investigative work. With every stride they make in finding the killer, he is a step ahead of them. He strings along the group by leaving them clues about himself through additional explicit and disturbing videos. They continue to search until coming to the realization that they are dealing with a true psychopath. Suddenly a grassroots, cat loving Facebook group had bit off much more than they could chew.
This documentary lays out the drastic measures that a Facebook group would go to in order to bring down an animal torturer. It also reveals the cat killer himself to be a mastermind in the worst way possible. “Don’t F*** With Cats” was easily the most riveting of these documentaries, and each episode will have you on the edge of your seat wondering what deranged thing will happen next.
“Trial by Media”
This six-part documentary was released in May of 2020 and is unlike most other new releases. This series, instead of focusing on one issue, takes each episode to focus on a separate issue in which a criminal trial was heavily covered in the media.
The episodes cover a vast array of different cases that were at times used as entertainment for the public. The series begins with an episode about a man who murders his friend after being embarrassed by him on the Jenny Jones talk show, which was naturally of interest to the public.
There is also an episode which covers a rape case in New Bedford, MA that gained enormous popularity because it was televised. Along with that, there are episodes about Illinois governor Rob Blegojevich, HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy, and a New York City subway shooter.
“Trial by Media” is different than most current documentaries because it briefly covers several topics rather than giving in depth coverage of one. It is an exploration of the media’s ability to influence a trial, whether or not this is good and bad, and what this means for the criminal justice system.
“Tiger King”
Easily the most famous of the 2020 Netflix documentaries, “Tiger King” took viewers on quite the ride. The documentary began with a seemingly innocent feud between two big cat finatics, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Exotic the owner of a G.W. Exotic Animal Park and Baskin the creator of Big Cat Rescue feuded over who was taking proper care of their big cats. The intense rivalry between the big cat owners would unexpectedly escalate into serious accusations toward each other, huge legal battles, and even death threats.
When compared to other popular documentaries, “Tiger King” is light hearted and at times comical. The outrageousness of each character, along with the unexpected twists and turns in each episode can’t help but make you laugh, gasp, and oftentimes cringe. However, there are some serious undertones throughout the documentary as well. The discussions of the suicidal death of Exotic’s husband, the accusations of murder toward Carole Baskin, and the inhumane treatment of innocent animals are some of those.
In short, “Tiger King” has a little bit of everything. For those looking to be surprised at just how intensely outrageous the modern American has the capacity to be, “Tiger King” is the documentary for you.
“The Trials of Gabriel
Fernandez”
“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” was almost undeniably the darkest, and most heavy documentary of the season. The six part Netflix series takes viewers through the tragic life of 8 year old Gabriel Fernandez who was brutally tortured and murdered at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
From there, it showcases the trial of his mother Pearl Fernandez and step father Isauro Aguirre which was spearheaded by the hero and one source of light throughout the documentary, Jon Hatami. Throughout the trial Jon Hatami brings forward evidence that Pearl Fernandez and Isauro Aguirre did things like lock Gabriel in a box for hours, put cigarettes out on him, and beat him regularly, which make the documentary deeply hard to watch at times.
“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” also takes a deep dive into the responsibility of four social workers who seemingly neglected the warning signs that were presented to them regarding Gabriel.
A gut wrenching and eye opening series, this doc was not for the faint of heart. While it is tear jerking and at times simply unbelievable, it also brings awareness to the repressed social work system of L.A. County and signs of abuse in the home.
“Cheer”
After watching a few of the aforementioned documentaries, some of you may be craving something a bit more lighthearted. “Cheer” is an entertaining look into the lives of the competitive cheer team at Navarro community college in Texas.
The series takes a look at the cheer journeys and life stories of various members of the Navarro cheer squad. The documentary showcases the intense athleticism required of competitive cheerleaders, as well as the danger they put their own bodies in at times, and the emotional struggles they all face as young adults growing up amidst an intensely competitive atmosphere. The documentary also maps out the team’s journey to the ultimate cheer competition and showcases how they perform there.
The people in this documentary are a big part of what makes it worthwhile. From coach Monica Aldama’s special coaching tactics, to crowd favorite Jerry Harris’s infectious personality, viewers are left feeling as though they know the Navarro cheer squad.
“Cheer” isn’t as hard hitting as other Netflix documentaries, but that is not to say it isn’t important. It highlights the difficulty of growing up, forming real friendships, leaving home, discovering what you are passionate about, finding family in your friends, and giving your all to the things you care about.
“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich”
In “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” the heinous crimes allegedly committed by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein are put on full display by several of his victims. This documentary takes viewers through a timeline of the billionaire’s increasingly sexually deviant and abusive behavior as told by survivors.
This documentary is valuable for people who have heard of Jeffrey Epstein (most of us have) but don’t know the extent of his behavior.
It is informative and straightforward about his life, as told by the women he victimized. The documentary also briefly explores the “Me Too” movement that inspired additional survivors of Epstein to come forward. The dozens of women who had been victimized by Epstein felt a certain sense of comfort and solidarity when they were made aware that they had each other to relate with over the situation.
“Filthy Rich” delves into the horrific acts of one man that sent shockwaves through the lives of several women and their families. It looks into the ways in which the criminal justice system failed his survivors, and unfortunately proves that with enough money, almost anything is possible.