Stretching intermittently across the original approximately 48-mile long Native Stone Scenic Byway lie lengths of thoughtfully stacked limestone fences.
Instead of being held together by mortar or a binding agent, the mostly-flat rocks are placed on top of each other, with smaller rock pieces filling in the gaps, creating a solid fence.
The structures, along with stone bridges and buildings, have stood in place since the late 19th century when the state government encouraged ranchers to build the fences to keep cattle out of crops, effectively marking the end of the open range on the prairie. They now can be seen in parts of western Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties along Kansas Highway 4 and Kansas Highway 99. The route also cuts through Alma, Eskridge, Keene and Dover.
The Kansas Department of Transportation in 2017 extended the byway, which shows remnants of early settlers’ lives and handiwork, from 48 miles to 75 miles by continuing along K-99 from Interstate 70, west onto Kansas Highway 18 and through the city of Wabaunsee. It flows west into Riley County through Zeandale to Kansas Highway 177 near Manhattan, where it turns south, before passing through Geary County and ending at the I-70 and K-177 interchange.
Before the late 1850s, early settlers made use of the undeveloped areas of the Flint Hills for open cattle grazing. According to the Wabaunsee County Historical Society, when the open range was abolished in 1867, the government agreed to pay landowners 40 cents per rod (16.5 feet) a year for eight years if they put up a stone, Osage or Hawthorne fence to keep free ranging cattle out of other people’s property.
Since stone was so plentiful in the area, many built the 4.5-foot tall fences from the material. Limestone, one of the most abundant rocks in Kansas from a bygone era when the sea covered the land, has been the building block of many buildings and structures, especially in eastern Kansas and the Flint Hills. The bounty, however, ended in 1881 when installing barbed wire became cheaper and easier.
In an article from the Wabaunsee County Historical Society, Paul Miller wrote that stone fences have been constructed before recorded history and in Ireland, the remains of some walls date back to about 1750 B.C.
“The method of construction remains similar today,” Miller wrote. “A well-built dry stone wall can remain standing for 200 years. In fact a dry stone wall will last longer than one with mortar since it will shift and bend with the natural movement of the ground beneath.”
For the last 15 years, the Native Stone Scenic Byway Committee has taken it upon itself to teach people how to preserve the heritage of these stone fences through its biannual workshop, held in the spring and fall. Organizers saw property owners taking down the fences as they became neglected and hazardous, so they created the workshops to show people how to reset them properly.
“The workshop has trained scores of folks on how to build and maintain fences,” Michael Stubbs, a Kansas historian, said in an email. “(The committee’s) work has led to the public’s appreciation of the fences and their preservation.”
Miller wrote in his article that fence arrangements are much like seeing someone’s handwriting as each stone fence has its own “unique identity.” Single face walls to double faced walls — there are several styles and quality of workmanship one can observe, he said.
“Sometimes the process of building a stone wall can be therapeutic,” he wrote.” One loses track of time and the correct rock seems to automatically be selected and perfectly fits in to place. Other times the rocks seem to be conspiring against you. Whether you are a perfectionist or just want to convert a pile of rocks in to some semblance of a wall, there is a definite feeling of accomplishment to restore what our ancestors first created to protect their crops and homesteads.”