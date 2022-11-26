It’s been several years since I’ve read any novels or short stories by Stephen King. I’m so glad that I found “Fairy Tale,” his most recent epic that did not disappoint me. Sure, this book is a “monster-sized” volume of more than 600 pages, but the number of pages didn’t cause me alarm.
I realize not everyone is a fan of King and his novels. They might get a notion to use this book as a doorstop or large paperweight (the book is really heavy). But I would encourage those who are new to King or revisiting him after a spell to open the book and start reading.
Yes, it’s that good!
It took King about two years to write and complete this novel. It was during the pandemic, and everyone was somehow affected by COVID. As bad as COVID could (and still can be), it must have helped King with his writing — his knowledge of fairy tales and of other writers of fantasy and horror whom he respects: Robert E. Howard (most famous for fantasy works in the Conan series); Edgar Rice Burroughs (“John Carter of Mars” and the Tarzan series); H.P. Lovecraft (“The Call of Cthulhu” and other stories, and his poem “Fungi from Yuggoth”); Andrew Lang (the Fairy Books); Ray Bradbury (“Something Wicked This Way Comes”), plus a splash of Poe and other mystery/sci-fi/horror writers.
With his astute imagination, King proves once more how “we” are so attracted to and fear the unknown, what causes “our” hearts to race and “our” bones to tremble, and what “we” define as monstrous. Not all monsters are the dark shadows lurking behind old oak trees in a cemetery. But lots of monsters exist in fairy tales. No wonder kids and adults have nightmares after reading the so-called simple fairy tales, the ones that innocent kids never grasped the evil and gruesome nature of, say in “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “The Three Little Pigs,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Rumplestiltskin,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Rapunzel.” King mixes all of them and more with his own special horrific recipe.
King’s novel “Fairy Tale” is basically narrated by Charlie Reade, who, as a child, lost his mother in a vehicular accident while she was walking across a bridge on her way home. Charlie is devastated by his mother’s death, as is his father, George, who is an alcoholic. It is much later when Charlie prays or makes a pact with God: He would do anything, even sacrifice his life, if God would prevent his dad from ever drinking booze again.
Readers wonder if this will come true, chapter after chapter, episode after episode, all throughout the book. Will there be a happy ending for Charlie and his dad, and for other people in their lives?
Charlie feels ashamed about the cruel pranks he and a no-good bully played on those they despised or just ridiculed when they were kids and didn’t know better. But, in real life, most kids do play pranks or dirty tricks on the unexpecting. It seems that Charlie’s conscience, however, has come into full focus and he wants to do right, to make up for some of the bad things he did as a child.
Now, at age 17, Charlie is a high school super sports star. He plays basketball, baseball and football like a pro. His athleticism will come in handy when he takes risks in the “Well of the Worlds,” a sort of portal (discovered in a shed) to a fairy world that is full of beautiful and deadly beings, of sweetness and the most brutal of creatures. More of this will come to light later in the story.
On planet Earth, Charlie lives with his dad on a relatively quiet street in the town of Sentry, Illinois. He eventually makes contact with Mr. Bowditch, an elderly man, and his aged German shepherd, Radar. They live in a spooky-looking Victorian house that some residents refer to as the “Psycho House.” (Straight out of Hitchcock’s movie “Psycho,” along with the deranged character, Norman Bates.) Mr. Bowditch is a loner who doesn’t approve of people sticking their noses into his business. He loves Radar dearly, and the two have quite a bond. Most townsfolk consider Mr. Bowditch an old coot who only thinks of himself and his dog, Radar.
One day, while riding his bike, Charlie hears cries for help coming from Mr. Bowditch’s house. He gets off his bike, then listens to barking and whining from the dog that people believed to be mean and full of rage. Charlie befriends Mr. Bowditch, who has fallen from a ladder and broken his leg. The old man also deals with additional health issues.
An ambulance transports Mr. Bowditch to the hospital. Before departing, Mr. Bowditch pleads with Charlie to take care of Radar. In the meantime, Charlie does some chores for the man and spruces up his house. He explores some of the rooms and is amazed at the collection of old, leather bound books (worth a fortune) and magazines that were once popular years ago. Charlie doesn’t expect to be paid, though he thinks he might be rewarded for his work. When visiting Mr. Bowditch in the hospital, Charlie is informed that the elderly man will keep a record of expenses so he can pay Charlie back.
By now, Charlie and Radar are the best of pals. Andy, Charlie’s loyal buddy, can’t get over how calm Radar is around Charlie. Poor. arthritic Radar can barely climb steps. She is eager, though, to play with a pet monkey toy with Charlie until she is tired and pooped out. Further on into the story, Radar proves to be a savior and a very smart canine.
Later, after Mr. Bowditch is discharged from the hospital and returns home, he is surprised by all the hard work Charlie has done and is moved that Radar is still alive and liking Charlie. Charlie understands the personality of the old man despite his cussing and occasional bitter tone. He, too, has had a difficult life, yet quite an adventurous one in that Other World, that portal which is located in a shed built by Mr. Bowditch. He warns Charlie more than once to never open the gate (a rusty lock may keep it sealed shut) and venture into the shed.
Days pass, and Charlie and Mr. Bowditch often keep company. The sadness doubles for Charlie and Radar when the old man dies. Prior to his death, he explains details on a tape from a recorder that Charlie listens to. The recorder had been hidden, along with an antique pistol, gun holster and a bucket of gold nuggets in the old man’s safe. From that tape, Charlie learns that Mr. Bowditch went down the portal, traveled back in time and returned to earth a much younger man, who as it turns out, was actually 120 years old on earth, and Radar is now a whopping 90 in dog years. Charlie knew that this old man had aged quite a bit, but never in his wildest dreams did he think that Mr. Bowditch could be that aged, and wiser to boot.
Charlie befriends Mr. Bowditch once more and packs necessary items for a trip down the 180 steps that will lead him into the Other World. And he keeps a promise to take Radar with him so she won’t die, be healed and act like a frisky puppy once returning to earth. But, he must be cautious. Some of the inhabitants from that brutal and evil world — ugly-looking beings, giant insects and rats (and lots of harmless bats he will discover later) — will do anything in their own evil power to defeat Charlie and the innocents who live in fairytale land. (I really got a kick out of the large, telepathic red cricket and the horse, friends to Charlie, Radar and his crew.)
Furthermore, if the evil ones somehow manage to climb back up the portal and arrive on earth, there could be mass destruction and much unhappiness for those on earth and the others who had suffered below from a cruel King (no pun intended) who harmed them physically by removing their mouths and eyes, and giving them club feet to deal with. These wounds are just as severe as making the innocents turn completely gray. As Charlie will discover, they will try with all their might to escape this evil world, but due to the gray illness, not many hope to survive.
I must say that the illustrations throughout “Fairy Tale” are, indeed, grim and wondrous, beautiful and eerie. Much credit goes to these talented artists.
It should be no surprise to readers of King that he has himself ventured into a world all of his own creation. And what a world that is: gorgeous, giant Monarch butterflies that can kill the enemy, but save Charlie and his crew; large fields of red poppies that smell fragrant and taste sweet; insects, animals and fairy folk that are gifted with telepathic powers and the “Night Soldiers” who resemble those from televised scenes of “The Walking Dead.” Watch out for those Night Soldiers. If Charlie and the others get too close, they will be electrocuted and left to sizzle.
I must also add that King knows personally what it was like to have to wear rods, those exterior fixators, following a terrible accident he had while walking along a side road. A driver of a van hit King. Readers can only imagine the pain he endured. He was fortunate to have survived. The “rod-effect” occurs in “Fairy Tale” when Mr. Bowditch has to wear the darn contraptions prior to his death.
I also thought it was nice of King, in his “Acknowledgements,” to thank his readers and those fans who died from COVID or complications from the disease. He offers his deepest sympathies to family members and friends.
King has been known to have said: “We love and need the concept of monstrosity because it is a reaffirmation of the order we all crave as human beings.”
Monsters, therefore, are our reflecting glass: through them we see who we hope not to see in order to comprehend who we really are and why. And, also, as King warns: beware the monsters we happen to meet along our own journey.
