It’s been several years since I’ve read any novels or short stories by Stephen King. I’m so glad that I found “Fairy Tale,” his most recent epic that did not disappoint me. Sure, this book is a “monster-sized” volume of more than 600 pages, but the number of pages didn’t cause me alarm.

I realize not everyone is a fan of King and his novels. They might get a notion to use this book as a doorstop or large paperweight (the book is really heavy). But I would encourage those who are new to King or revisiting him after a spell to open the book and start reading.

Tags

Recommended for you