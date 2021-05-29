Anyone who grew up in the mid-20th century might share with John Frederick a love of films. He tells his readers he was “movie struck about the time (he) learned to walk” (page 1).
A central theme of “StarCatcher” is that he grew up to live his dream of working in Hollywood. In the book, he shares his experiences of interacting with movie stars, sports figures, military heroes and politicians. He tells us that the book is “about quotes,” but it is more about the stories behind the quotations that begin each chapter, and even more about the people behind the stories. Many Hollywood memoirs are bitter, vengeful and centered on the author. This one provides very human portraits of John Wayne, Ernest Borgnine, William Conrad, Betty Ford, and dozens of other celebrities whom Frederick has known.
After college, he spent ten years in the U.S. Navy, including service in the Office of Information in the Pentagon and later as Motion Picture and Television Officer in Hollywood. Upon release from active duty, he began a career as a writer and producer of films. He wrote and produced films for such talents as Rod Serling, Dick Van Dyke, Glenn Ford and James Drury. In 1976, he and two partners formed FMS Productions, which became known primarily for breakthrough films in such areas of human need as recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.
The book contains nearly one hundred chapters, each about 2-3 pages in length. Some celebrities are featured more than once. John Wayne and William Conrad, for instance, have two chapters each. The sequence is not chronological. The order is not entirely clear to me, but I did find the narrative engaging. In some respects, the book reminds me of a documentary film with each chapter a vignette on a specific individual or event. That impression is reinforced by sections of the book titled “Fast-Cutting,” “Short Takes and Incidental Contact Sports” and “Sneak Preview.”
Readers with more knowledge of films and stars will no doubt connect with more allusions than I did. I enjoyed the book on several levels. The author quite openly admits to name-dropping but throughout paints interesting and sympathetic portraits of his subjects. He displays genuine gratitude for the experiences and friendships he describes. There are several stories of lives cut short by addiction to drugs, alcohol and tobacco. But there are also heartwarming accounts of recovery and heroes who helped others to recover. After the present COVID pandemic subsides, drug addiction and other substance abuse will continue to plague our society.
Full disclosure: John Frederick and I were schoolmates in high school and college. I have not seen him in the 60 years since we graduated from college, but we have been in touch off and on by email for the last decade or so.
In a sense, this is a book that only John could have written, with its remarkable array of movie stars and other notables. In another sense, however, it is an invitation to each of us to reflect on our childhood dreams, on how and to what extent those dreams have been realized during our lifetimes, and on the people who have given meaning to our own lives.
“StarCatcher” is available at the Manhattan Public Library. I hope others enjoy reading it as much as I did.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus of political science and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.