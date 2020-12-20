A celestial holiday treat can be observed in the night sky Monday evening — if skies are clear.
In a brief period just after sundown, the planets Jupiter and Saturn can be seen in a cosmic dance popularly referred to as the “Christmas Star” in the sky to the southwest. The orbital rendezvous of the pair of planets occurs about every 20 years, and Chris Sorensen, the Cortelyou-Rust University Distinguished Professor at Kansas State University, said he remembers seeing a similar meeting of the giant planets in the past.
“Certainly, I’ve seen other situations with planets relatively close together,” Sorensen said. “But you don’t want to miss it if it happens.”
Sorensen, a physics department professor who has spent 43 years at K-State and has been an amateur astronomer since he was a kid, said Saturn and Jupiter will appear to be at their closest on Monday, even though the two planets are 400 million miles apart.
“They’ll be one-tenth of a degree apart; that would be one-fifth of the moon’s diameter apart,” Sorensen said. “They’re all essentially all very close on the same line.”
It has been 400 years since the planets have passed this close to each other. Sorensen said it can be thought of in football terms.
“It’s like you’re on the goal line, another friend is on the 20-yard line, and yet another is on the furthest goal line away, but they’re all lined up so they look closer together,” Sorensen said.
This astronomical conjunction, caused by the slight oval-shaped nature of the orbits between the two planets and how they align with the sun’s equator, give the planets the appearance of greeting each other regularly. Sorensen said the best time to view the “Christmas Star” is between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jupiter is bright white, while Saturn has a yellowish tint because of its ice rings.
Jupiter and Saturn have not been seen so close together since 1623, when Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei discovered Jupiter’s four largest moons. Sorensen said this event can be seen with the naked eye and also will be observable when many people may be driving home. He said, if one can safely do so, to look to the southwest around 5:30 p.m.
“It’s kind of like looking at a beautiful mountain or a beautiful flower,” Sorensen said. “It’s a special circumstance.”
Sorensen said in previous years he has taken his telescope — an eight-inch Newtonian reflector he finished building at age 16 — out to the Flint Hills Discovery Center twice each summer and set it up on the deck. At one point, 400 people showed up to look through the telescope.
“Obviously we can’t have anything like that right now,” Sorensen said. “We don’t want to take any chances with our health and our lives.”
Sorensen said one the benefits of living in a smaller town is more brilliant stars, and that he can see the Milky Way from his driveway on a clear night. For stargazers willing to travel, state parks such as Mushroom Rock State Park in Ellsworth County offer views of the night sky unclouded by light pollution.
A 90-minute drive from Manhattan, Mushroom Rock is 26 miles west and south of Salina, and just north of Kanopolis Lake. Rock formations resembling oversized mushrooms adorn five acres of landscape. The rocks, which served as meeting places for Native Americans and early pioneers, are the cemented remains of beach sands and sediments from the Cretaceous Period, a period of geologic time spanning 144 million to 66 million years ago. The largest rock measures 27 feet in diameter, and any potential night-sky observers may be joined by hawks in the trees or hear the barks of distant coyotes.
Clouds can quickly obscure the planets and block any photography attempts, therefore the window to view them is limited. Sorensen said he became interested in astronomy at eight or nine years old, and that he intends to get his telescope out and view the planets.
“It’s really going to be startling, really fun to see,” Sorensen said.