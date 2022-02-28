“Big League” Productions presented its high-tech, high-spectacle revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1949 musical “South Pacific” to a large and enthusiastic crowd in McCain Auditorium this past Friday evening.
The show ran for 1,925 performances on its first launch, thereby making it right off one of Broadway’s greatest hits. Deservedly, it gave reviewers of the time much to gush about, and still today many a tune from its magnificent score remains familiar to and beloved by millions.
Meaning present-day reviewers don’t need (or even get) to debate the worth of the work itself and can (and must) direct their attention instead to how well the reboot serves that work’s demands. In “Big League”’s case, it’s a mixed bag.
For openers, a pit band of eleven does not an orchestra make. Sure, one violin, one cello, and one bass are better than no strings at all, but they don’t constitute a section and they can’t do battle against twice as many brass and winds plus percussion and a pair of keyboards, so the resulting mix sounded a bit thin and tinny. But give “Big League” credit for at least trying.
As for acoustics, the amps certainly pumped out enough sound to more than fill the ears of everyone in the house. But when oomph goes blurry loud it’s too much. Voices lose focus. Articulation gets shredded. Again “Big League” deserve praise for at least trying, if just too hard, to make sure we could all follow what was happening on stage.
Soloists? Easy enough to say our leads weren’t another Ezio Pinza and Mary Martin, but given the pool of talent a roadshow company can draw on and the physical and technical constraints artists have to work within, Jared Bybee and Maris McCulley took on their roles (Emile and Nellie) with commendable vigor and aplomb. Catrina Tereul Clark was as good a Bloody Mary as any production ever had. Guy Noland’s Luther Billis was a big crowd favorite.
But the show’s greatest strength surely lay in the professionalism of its wicked good song-and-dance ensemble.
The choreography and overall stage logistics were adept, lively, and witty and their group singing was vigorous and harmonically tight. During a longish pre-intermission segment they helped the audience keep from losing touch with the action.
And did I mention spectacle? Especially given that it was a touring production, the sets and special effects were not just exceptionally elaborate but powerfully impactful without feeling garish. The lighting program was so well designed and executed it rolled out with spot-on smoothness its crew could have taken a bow.
I can’t close without noting my pleasure, apparently shared by nearly all of those present, at being part of a live crowd witnessing a live large-scale stage production. Also a pleasure to hear again this treasure from a time when great musicals actually had ten or so memorable “ear candy” melodies rather than at most the new quota of a mere one or two (take that, Andrew Lloyd Webber!).
Finally let us all rejoice that no counter-culture fanatic has yet been allowed to step in and censor the authenticity of a story that documents some ugly historical facts about warfare as well as some beautiful wartime truths and which reminds us that all our prejudices have got to be carefully taught.