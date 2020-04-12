More than 45 Ogden area families received an Easter egg hunt unlike any other Saturday.
Instead of the typical annual egg hunt held at the Ogden Community Center, volunteers brought brightly-colored eggs to the front yards of families because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“It was so amazing waking up this morning and seeing the stuff outside,” said Karissa Williams, whose family received an egg hunt Saturday morning. “When I told my kids there was stuff outside, they jumped out of bed all excited.”
Ogden resident Quinn Jacobs said this idea for a mobile Easter egg hunt was “planted on her heart,” and she began discussing it in March with Kim Romanski, director of the Ogden Community Center.
Quinn and her husband, Chris, operate The House Cafe in Ogden together. The Jacobs along with volunteers, families and the Ogden Community Center put on the egg hunt.
“Quinn and Chris are amazing members of the community and I’m so thankful for everything they do for the youth,” Williams said.
Because of assistance and contribution from donors, volunteers put together baskets that had craft and snack craft materials, baked goods, games and a coffee mug from the cafe, among other items.
“So we really wanted to create the same experience we would give them at the community center,” Quinn said.
Quinn said she loves giving back to Ogden and the surrounding communities.
“Our goal has always been to share God’s love and spread joy in the community and just being able to do that across 47 families in the community was really awesome this morning,” she said after the event.
Volunteers like Ogden resident Jessica Anschutz hid eggs on front lawns Saturday morning. Even though she said it was sad people weren’t able to mingle together Saturday, it was still a fun time.
“It was exciting because we were still able to give them something even though we’re not allowed to gather in groups,” Anschutz said.
Quinn said she appreciated the efforts of the volunteers and those who donated.
“That obviously is how these events are able to take place,” she said. “So that’s a big part of it.”
Volunteers worked in staggered groups to maintain social distancing as they placed 25 eggs at each residence.
“There were very good responses, just from the families,” Quinn said. “They were waving inside, they were at the doors just anxiously waiting until we got back in our cars. And they’d walk outside and yell, ‘Thank you!’ and start hunting. So that was exciting for us, just to see the joy that it brought to the families in Ogden.”
The Easter bunny even made an appearance, allowing parents or guardians to take pictures of their children with appropriate space between them and the rabbit.
“The suit was probably pretty hot,” Quinn said.
Six-year-old Austyn Hall was delighted to see the Easter bunny Saturday morning, said her mother, Cassie Hall.
“It brightened her day and was a great lesson on the meaning of why we celebrate Easter,” Cassie said.
Similar to Williams’ sentiments, Cassie said Quinn and Chris are valuable assets to Ogden, especially with coordinating this event for children and families to participate in an Easter egg hunt in the comfort of their own front lawns.
“Very thankful they had the idea to continue the community event during this time,” she said.