A year ago, Julie Gibbs did not expect she would face a pandemic during the first few months of 2020.
“Sometimes at the end of the day, I just sit and think, ‘Gosh, I never thought I’d be in this position.’ And I bet a lot of people think that same thing; for most people, they’ve never seen anything like this before,” Gibbs said.
Although it’s been a challenge, said Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, her colleagues, such as lead public information officer Vivienne Ucello, say Gibbs is doing a phenomenal job leading the community in this time of crisis.
“She’s been able to handle the intense pressure with so much grace,” Uccello said. “I think it’s a testament to how committed she is to taking care of the community.”
Uccello works with Gibbs on a daily basis by providing information to the public about the novel coronavirus, among several other activities, meetings and updates throughout the day, and she said Gibbs inspires her with the dedication she has to help the people of this community.
“She’s the right person to handle this,” Uccello said.
Gibbs, 39, did not start her new position long before the coronavirus outbreak — about four or five months prior — but Uccello said Gibbs was familiar with the virus before it reached Riley County in March.
“She got herself mentally prepared and was just able to step right in when needed,” Uccello said.
Gibbs began her new position as director on Oct. 28, 2019.
“But, I feel very comfortable where I’m at right now, and just comforted that we have such a good community,” Gibbs said. “We have a lot of great leaders in the community and just the community as a whole. I’ve always felt this way about ... Manhattan. We have such a good community here that everybody just works together.”
Gibbs turns to her hobby of running as an outlet in her daily life and while facing this pandemic. She said she has run on a daily basis since college.
Gibbs and her 14-year-old son, Brayden Merrill, enjoy hiking all the trails near Manhattan. He is a seventh grader at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School.
“He’s my first priority,” Gibbs said.
Ashley Jackson, Gibbs’ younger sister, said Gibbs thrives as a single mom to Merrill.
“She’s done a good job that he’s still keeping to his schooling schedule and her and his dad co-parent really well together,” Jackson said.
Gibbs, who graduated with two undergraduate degrees in 2004 and a master’s degree in public health in 2007 from Kansas State University, is no stranger to public health.
For almost 10 years, Gibbs served as the director of health promotions at Lafene Health Center at K-State, where she provided health education and preventive education to students.
“I felt like all my years at Lafene, I had gained a lot of experience,” she said.
When asked what was the best part of her job at Lafene, Gibbs did not hesitate.
“Definitely the students,” she said. “I loved the students.”
Right out of college in 2004, Gibbs started at Mercy Hospital. She then decided she wanted to go back to school to get her master’s degree.
In addition to these positions, Gibbs also served as a health educator at the Riley County Health Department in 2007.
A native of Scott City, Gibbs is the oldest of three children and graduated from high school in 1999.
She then attended Ottawa University in Ottawa and received a scholarship to run on the track and cross country teams before transferring to K-State to study both kinesiology and nutrition in 2000.
“It was somewhat difficult to be a transfer student just because a lot of my high school friends that were currently there, they already had made connections,” she said. “I just felt like I missed out kind of on the dorm life there at K-State and that I really would have made more friends that way. But I ended up doing really well throughout the year, and, ultimately, it was a good transition, and it ended up being really good. I enjoyed the program — the nutrition and kinesiology program — a lot.”
Being from the a small, western Kansas town with a population of just over 3,800 people, Gibbs said moving to Manhattan was like moving to a large city. She said it didn’t take her long to adjust to the size, however.
“Ottawa University was a lot like my high school, similar in size,” Gibbs said.
“I had a good time at K-State,” Gibbs continued.
Jackson joined Gibbs at K-State while Gibbs was working on her master’s degree. Jackson lived with Gibbs while she was an undergraduate student at K-State.
When Jackson arrived in Manhattan, Gibbs asked her to join her in running long distance.
“And I remember saying to her, ‘Why would I want to do that?’” Jackson said with a laugh. “She said, ‘I think it will be a good experience for you.’”
After weeks passed by, she said she began looking forward to those early morning runs with her sister and her friends.
“It’s been a fun thing. Julie has always been faster than me,” Jackson said.
Jackson said although her older sister always finishes before her, that’s a good thing because she knows someone will always cheer her on.
“That’s kind of why I do the races with her,” Jackson said.