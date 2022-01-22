Most people are aware, I believe, that dogs have an extraordinary sense of smell and that they can respond to sounds too high-pitched for human hearing. “Secret Worlds: The Extraordinary Senses of Animals” demonstrates that the richness and variability of animal senses are vastly greater than I ever imagined.
Author Martin Stevens is professor of sensory and evolutionary ecology at the University of Exeter in England. He studies animal vision, coloration, and camouflage, and how human impacts on the environment affect animal perceptions and behavior. He previously published popular science books on animal deception (2016) and coloration (2021). In this volume, he shares with the general public contemporary research on the full range of animal senses.
We tend to think of the five senses that are meaningful to us: sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch. Stevens covers all of these as well as two others that are used by some animals but not by humans: electricity and magnetism. He gives taste the least attention of all, with only brief mention in a chapter devoted primarily to smell. Even there, however, the examples are fascinating. Channel catfish, Stevens tells us (pp. 136-137), have taste buds all over their bodies and use them to detect and identify food. The marine Japanese sea catfish can detect such minute changes in pH levels that it can sense the slight acidification of water caused by the carbon dioxide from the respiration of worms.
The book’s title refers to the fact that many animals have sensing capabilities way beyond what we humans experience. Bats produce sounds outside our range of hearing, and use echolocation to navigate as they fly. Some birds see ultraviolet as well as the colors we see. Mantis shrimp detect polarized light. On the other hand, some animals are essentially color blind compared to humans. With these and other senses, Stevens goes into explanation of how the sensing occurs, how it is transmitted to and processed by the brain, and what we know about its evolution.
For me, the most interesting chapters were the ones on touch, electricity, and magnetism, perhaps because they dealt with the least familiar phenomena. Alligators have special bumps under their skin that can sense water ripples caused by potential prey. Spiders similarly have organs on their legs that detect vibrations on their webs. The bill of a platypus contains “thousands of cells that respond to touch, pressure, and electricity.” (P. 102) Birds, salmon, turtles, and other migratory animals utilize earth’s gravitational field to travel long distances and return to the place of their birth. Some scientific knowledge of these senses is still evolving. Stevens presents a tremendous amount of scholarly research in ways that are understandable and interesting to a general reader.
In his final chapter, Stevens considers the interface between human activity and animal senses.
Sound and light pollution are endangering species. Sonar confuses whales. Shore lights confuse turtle hatchlings whose survival depends on their being able to make their way to the moonlit sea after emerging from the sand. The electric fields surrounding power lines interrupt migration patterns. But awareness of animal senses can also help us to design systems that are more responsive to them.
I think that anyone interested in animal behavior, evolution, and even the way our own senses work will find this book interesting. At times I felt somewhat overwhelmed by the wealth of information, but the writing is generally clear, readable, and thought-provoking. The book is available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.