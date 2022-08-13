I can really only remember watching a handful of movies at the movie theater as a kid. Star Wars, certainly, magic as it was, down at the Wareham. “Ten,” the Bo Derek movie, which my parents took me to as some sort of unspoken birds-and-bees lesson, I think.
But easily the biggest thrill was “Grease,” at the Campus Theater. That had something to do with the story, a lot to do with my age, and probably the most to do with Olivia Newton-John. I saw it, I dunno, six or seven times. A bunch. This was before even VHS tape, so if you wanted to see a movie more than once, you just bought more tickets, and hoped the theater would extend the run. It was the summer; I was about to be a sixth-grader, about the time I first had a “girlfriend.”
Newton-John, as you probably know, died this week, and the tributes have poured in for a wide variety of reasons. I’m just speaking for myself, and maybe some men of my age.
She played Sandy, the innocent transfer student drawn into the more experienced social circles of Rydell High – the girl with a pregnancy scare, the girl dropping out to go to beauty school, the smoking, the drinking, the sexually-suggestive dancing. It was her sweetheart connection to Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta, and the way that relationship evolved that provided the trajectory of the story.
Sure, I wanted to be Travolta. Every guy wanted to be Travolta. You ever see that guy dance?
But that was unattainable, of course. Nobody but Travolta can move like that. You couldn’t really be Kenickie, either. Too cool.
Sandy, though? To us boys, or at least to me, Sandy seemed entirely approachable, nice, kind, even if you weren’t as cool as Travolta. You could see yourself talking to Sandy in the hallway, walking from chemistry to U.S. History, in the high-school world that you were imagining. (Keep in mind, I was 10, so my imagination of high school was all I had.)
And then, all of a sudden, she was powerful, wrapped in skin-tight black leather, hair all teased up, strutting and issuing commands. She went from the girl next door to a sex symbol, which under normal circumstances would be unattainable to anyone other than Travolta. (Ironically, Danny was simultaneously turning himself into a regular guy to try to get Sandy, so I’m figuring a female columnist will write the converse of this column upon Travolta’s passing.)
Anyway, in making that transition – in being able to play both versions of Sandy – she signaled that sexuality was, in fact, OK. Underneath that leather, you knew she was still that other girl, she was in fact a relatable human being. Which one was an act? For Newton-John, one answer; for Travolta, the other. But who cares?
Is any of this fair, or even realistic? No, of course not. Men objectify women; they want Doris Day AND Joan Jett. Girls also want Ryan Gosling’s body, Tom Hanks’ sweetness AND… What? Christian Gray in the sack?
Nobody measures up to any of that, but of course none of those caricatures love you back, and you never love them, either. We all grow up, and we learn these things. Real life is way, way better than the movies.
Olivia Newton-John, in fact, was a whole person, an important activist on matters related to breast cancer research. As an adult, you learn that that’s attractive, too, and that in fact attraction is not as important as you used to think it was.
So what am I thanking Olivia Newton-John for? I’m thanking her for all of that. For that incomparable thrill, the invitation to grow up, the anticipation of high school and adolescence, the notion that the black leather (that is to say, desire) was also part of being human, and an acceptable part at that. And the realization that all of that was only partly real. That’s quite a lot, and not everybody could have pulled it off. She certainly did.