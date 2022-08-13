I can really only remember watching a handful of movies at the movie theater as a kid. Star Wars, certainly, magic as it was, down at the Wareham. “Ten,” the Bo Derek movie, which my parents took me to as some sort of unspoken birds-and-bees lesson, I think.

But easily the biggest thrill was “Grease,” at the Campus Theater. That had something to do with the story, a lot to do with my age, and probably the most to do with Olivia Newton-John. I saw it, I dunno, six or seven times. A bunch. This was before even VHS tape, so if you wanted to see a movie more than once, you just bought more tickets, and hoped the theater would extend the run. It was the summer; I was about to be a sixth-grader, about the time I first had a “girlfriend.”

Tags

Recommended for you