If a good book is one that grabs your attention, makes you think, and changes the way you see the world, “Life’s Edge: The Search for What It Means to Be Alive” certainly fits that description, at least for me. Carl Zimmer raises what might seem to be a very simple question: What is life? He explores this subject from multiple angles. All of the many attempts to answer the question over the past several centuries, he suggests, have been inadequate, inconclusive, or later proven wrong.
The key word in the book’s subtitle is “search.” Zimmer introduces his readers to scores of biologists, physicists, chemists, philosophers and others who have attempted to define, or even understand, life: when and how it first emerged, what it means to be alive, whether there is life elsewhere in the universe, and more.
Zimmer is the science columnist for The New York Times and also writes for magazines such as National Geographic and The Atlantic. He holds an adjunct appointment in molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale, but he is more a science historian and journalist than scientist. I first encountered his writing in his excellent book on heredity, “She Has Her Mother’s Laugh” (2018). I had high expectations when I started to read Life’s Edge and was not disappointed. Zimmer has written 14 books, including these two. Another one published in 2021 is titled “A Planet of Viruses.” I have not yet seen that book but hope it is as interesting as these two.
Life’s Edge consists of an introduction followed by 17 chapters divided into four sections. Part 1 has just two chapters, one on how life begins in humans or other beings and one on how it ends. Both boundaries, Zimmer shows, are problematic. When does a person become a person? Does a creature die when its heart stops, its brain ceases to function or some other threshold is passed? Zimmer does not try to answer these questions. Instead, he shows how scientists and other people have attempted to answer them. He is a good storyteller, but his accounts are by no means superficial.
The second section devotes a chapter each to “hallmarks” of life — eating, decision-making, homeostasis, reproduction and evolution. We learn how slime mold, a creature without a brain, makes decisions in its search for food and can even find the shortest route through a maze. I learned (p. 98) that female bats store sperm through the winter while they are hibernating, then begin their pregnancies after emerging to full activity in the spring. Trees store nitrogen through the winter (p. 104) and red fall leaves protect them while they do so.
Part 3, titled “A series of dark questions,” reviews historical attempts to define and understand life, from Réné Descartes in the 17th century to Erwin Schroedinger, Francis Crick, Thomas Watson and Rosalind Franklin in the 20th. I was previously unfamiliar with most of the people Zimmer discussed, but his narrative provided an engaging portrait of each one, the puzzles they attempted to solve, and their often fascinating discoveries.
The final section returns to questions of boundaries and definitions, but again through stories following scientists and philosophers as they grapple with these questions. Are viruses alive? How about red blood cells? Is there life on other planets or on the moons of other planets? Does it even make sense to try to define life or draw boundaries between what is living and what is not? Though Zimmer does not provide answers, he takes us on an interesting and highly-informed search for them. For readers who want to explore further, there are unobtrusive end notes and nearly 30 pages of bibliography.
I highly recommend this book. It is available at the Manhattan Public Library.
William L. Richter is professor emeritus and former associate provost for international programs at Kansas State University.