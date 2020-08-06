As Boy Scouts move through the ranks, they have to decide if they want to take on a large-scale project and potentially earn their Eagle rank.
Noah Gray, 15, has known for years that he wanted to embark on the journey. In doing so, he has spent the summer learning about gardening and donating hundreds of pounds of produce to help the community in a way that is close to his heart.
Gray, a member of Troop 223, said his mother received a gift of about 25 tomato plants several months ago. His first thought was they could grow the tomatoes and sell them at the farmers market. However, when she suggested he grow the garden for his Eagle Scout project, he took the idea and ran with it despite never having had a garden before.
His grandfather owns land at Hunters Island, south of Manhattan, and found a plot of he could use.
“It was where my great-grandpa lived, and he had a garden there in the same spot,” Gray said.
About the time he was starting the garden, COVID-19 hit, and Gray said he knew people would be facing difficult times.
“I started researching, and I found that Riley County has the highest food insecurity in the state of Kansas,” he said. “That was when I decided I should do this, so I can give food to families who don’t have it.”
He knows what those families are going. Four years ago, he moved in with a new family and now calls Deb and Joel Nauerth mom and dad. Prior to that, he experienced first-hand hunger and what it was like to not always have food on the table.
Gray said the poverty he was born into had prevented him from being a Cub Scout — something he was interested in.
“When I lived with my biological parents, I went to two or three Cub Scout meetings,” he said. “(After that), we didn’t go anymore because we couldn’t afford gas money … (and) my parents didn’t want to make a big commitment.”
When he was in the sixth grade, he moved from Tonganoxie to Manhattan with the Nauerths; he joined scouting and his life “flipped upside down,” he said. “I had people who cared about me.”
Gray hasn’t forgotten his difficult early years. With his garden — which has grown to include 62 tomato plants, corn, peppers, Jalapeños, bell peppers, yellow squash, crookneck squash, zucchini, watermelon, pumpkins, and red and white onions — he is showing others that he cares in the same way people care about him.
“Taking all of my produce … and donating it to the breadbasket is a rewarding feeling for me,” he said. “It feels great knowing that I’m helping and the plants are also helping the community.”
From July 7 to Aug. 4, Noah donated 442 pounds of fresh produce to the Flint Hills Breadbasket, something that Melissa Combs, client services coordinator for the Breadbasket, said has been a tremendous boost.
“Sometimes when you go to the store and you’re on a budget, you want to eat healthy, but sometimes the produce is a little bit too expensive,” she said. “When people donate fresh produce, especially out of the garden, it just tastes so much better and our clients are so appreciative of it.”
Combs’ son also had been in Boy Scouts, so she is familiar with the work that goes into an Eagle Scout project. She said she was impressed with the direction Gray took his project.
“Most of the scouts will make a bench or clean up the park, which is awesome but he wanted to feed the community, which I thought was very heartwarming for a young man to want to do,” she said. “That was pretty awesome that he was thinking of helping those less fortunate to him.”
When going for Eagle, a scout is required to show leadership in their project. They have to ensure all regulations are followed and materials and funds are raised while dealing with a pandemic this year.
Noah said planning and carrying out the project has been challenging with COVID-19. However, being outdoors meant he and his fellow scouts could appropriately physically distance themselves.
“It’s not in a cramped space,” he said. “I can have all the boys and my troop spread out.”
While honing his leadership skills, he also learned a lot about gardening. He said he learned about squash bugs and what happens if plants get too much water.
But the biggest thing he learned? “Gardening is hard and I never want to do a garden this size again,” he said.