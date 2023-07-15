07152023-mer-new-teachersummerjobs-1
Manhattan High School physical science teacher Andrew Farmer keeps busy during the summer with his business, TerraScape Lawn Care and Landscaping.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Between teaching, planning, grading, meetings and countless extracurricular reponsibilities, the school year can be grueling for educators.

But for 12 about weeks in the summer, teachers are free. Some use the time for family vacations, swimming and other fun activities. But for others, the choice is continuing to work in other capacities.

