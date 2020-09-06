SCHMITZ-LUNDIN

Charlotte Schmitz and Regan Lundin of Westminster, Colorado, were married on July 24 at the Church Ranch Event Center in Westminster, Colorado.
The bride is the daughter of Cliff and Margo Schmitz of Spokane, Washington. She is a 2012 graduate of Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley, Washington, and a 2017 graduate of Washington State University. She works at Swinerton Builders in Denver, Colorado.
He is the son of Mark and Trasenda Lundin of Manhattan. He is a 2009 graduate of Manhattan High School and a 2013 graduate of Kansas State University. He is self-employed at Lundin Brothers LLC.
The maid of honor was Samantha Block of Denver, Colorado. Bridesmaid was Samantha Beiler of San Francisco, California. The best man was Reid Lundin of Overland Park. Groomsman was Tyler Peterson of Salina. Flower Girl was Isabella Muller of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Ring Bearer was Jack Turner of Austin, Texas.
The couple honeymooned in Telluride, Colorado.