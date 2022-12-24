On this cold weekend, there’s nothing like letters to Santa from local first-graders to warm our hearts.
We wish you could see all the backwards letters, the extra hearts, the eraser marks where the kids tried again to spell a word correctly. We can’t scan them all in, but each year we type them up, trying to keep as much character as we can. Once published, of course we send them on to the North Pole.
This year’s letters were full of classic requests: lots of stuffed animals, snow globes, ponies, etc. But there were also some trendier wishes, like robot dogs, Pokemon, phones and video games.
Mrs. Wilkes’ class
Theodore Roosevelt Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Luna and I am 6 years old.
This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me a been bag (bean bag), a toy ran deer, and in elf toy.
Thank you so much.
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubrey and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me 10 huggrs is wut I wont Foo chismis. I wot a slof huggrs.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Colgan and I am 6 years old. This year I have been not so good at times.
For Christmas, please bring me
I want for christmas is a minecraft wach and legos and a tv a new backpack.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Dewin and I am 6 years old.
This year I have been very good.
For Christmas please bring me PS 4 Lego set Roblox batman
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Corbin and I am 7 years old.
This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me
Can you plees giv me ol shinee pokeman cards that is on top uv my crispilist list. Can you plees sind this to Stantu rite uwae.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Erick and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me
I wot Santa a new cat
Thank you so much.
Dear Santa,
My name is Calvin and I am 6 years old. This year I have been not so good at times.
For Christmas, please bring me a Bike, a LeGO VW Bus and evrey thing.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is charlie and I am 6 years old.
This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please ring me a big monster truck and garbage truck.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Tre and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very good and not so good at times.
For Christmas, please bring me I wont pikachu and leogs.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Isobel and I am 6+ years old. This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me a math book.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaden and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me hot welse (hot wheels). And a hot welse chrak (hot wheels track). And a Elf. And a slae. And a Bike. And a Book.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellsie and I am 6 years old.
This year I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring my Ty that is big and has big ice.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Katelynn and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good and not so good at times.
For Christmas, please bring me a toy Elf.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Aliyah and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me I want for Christmas and I went a Toys.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is corey and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me I ruile wot (really want) hreutfoula ll
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Caleb and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me a jinint t-rex stuffy, dog stuffy.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Alma and I am 6 years old. This year I have been not so good at times.
For Christmas, please bring me LoL, mireebras, mace up (makeup) BrB has, Lip glos, and cand in the Stolen.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Dom and I am 7 years old.
This year I have been not so good at times.
For Christmas, please bring me crown, turtle Bocowon, gint trxit (giant T-rex) toy, mocusuris stuffy, mostr truk taetcan goundrwoet.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Makaiya and I am 6 years old.
This year I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me PS5, snoglobe lunch box cloc.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Hank and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me Xbox, luncbox, snoglob (snow globe), ia
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Natali and I am 7 years old.
This year I have been very good.
For Christmas, please bring me
I wunt a teve.
I wunt a mer.
I wunt a snowglo.
I wunt a KoP.
I wunt a spenkri
Thank you so much.
Mrs. Grogg’s class
Theodore Roosevelt Elementary
Dear Santa,
I want a real cell phone and a lego set and a baking set.
Love,
Kayan
go CHEFS.
Dear Santa,
I want a Littlu Linve Pets Mama Surprisu
a toy can I can ril in.
Love,
J.H.
Dear Santa,
I want an ISpy book and a real pink watch. I also wunt a note book with a bog on the fover (dog on the cover).
Love,
Lesli
Dear Santa,
I wont a batl wrold I wud olso wont a nrf gun.
Love,
Finch
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a stuff animal (doggy)
Love,
ZoEY
Dear Santa,
I wont a Nrf Gun A lot A Nintendo.
Love,
Xander
Dear Santa,
I for christmas I want a robot dog.
Love,
Ames
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want robot.
Love,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
For Chirstmas I want a chirstmas doll house
Love,
Mirielle
Dear Santa,
I wood like a toy brby drem hows & a slime kit $ a cheeta stuffy.
Love,
Emily
Dear Santa,
I wood like a big cat stuffy and a cat seet a cat lago stex.
Love,
Izzy
Dear Santa,
I want fast R.C. car. Also a Blasto ise Pokemon cplusn
Love,
Aidell
Dear Santa,
I would like ot Weels.
Love,
Jordan
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa How are you doing im doing fine i ope you sene my list i rile like Legos i holve bin nice. I whnt a phone.
Love,
Glavin
Dear Santa,
I wunt a pony and I whnt too wid in your slad (ride in your sled)
Pless I love you Santa
Love,
Isabelle
Dear Santa,
I Wood like a pony and a panda stuffie
my family a PS5 a Pone reel.
Love,
Sienna
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox I and a Xbox 2 and a stuffie and a box.
Love,
JOHN
Dear Santa,
I want a pet fish, watch and a pikachaw (pikachu) stufft animal meery Chirstmas!
Love,
Miles
Dear Santa,
I wish I hab a Hoover board
Love,
Jonah
Dear Santa,
I wunt a gooD christmAs with mi family.
Love,
Avery