3-month-old Analayah Sosa, of Junction City, sits in the lap of Santa Claus on Wednesday at Manhattan Town Center. Santa will be available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

On this cold weekend, there’s nothing like letters to Santa from local first-graders to warm our hearts.

We wish you could see all the backwards letters, the extra hearts, the eraser marks where the kids tried again to spell a word correctly. We can’t scan them all in, but each year we type them up, trying to keep as much character as we can. Once published, of course we send them on to the North Pole.

