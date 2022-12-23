12242022-mer-new-santamtc-1 HORIZONTAL
Buy Now

Billy, 8; Connor, 2; Emma, 9; and Tucker Henslee, 6, visit with Santa Claus on Wednesday at Manhattan Town Center. Santa will be available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

We did our best to transcribe these adorable letters to Santa Claus from local first-graders, a holiday tradition for many years now. You'll have to excuse some spelling errors and missing punctuation — but we think that's what gives the messages character. 

Dear Santa,

Recommended for you