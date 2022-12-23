We did our best to transcribe these adorable letters to Santa Claus from local first-graders, a holiday tradition for many years now. You'll have to excuse some spelling errors and missing punctuation — but we think that's what gives the messages character.
Dear Santa,
I woud like a transformr and Varbae and a robot cat and a cat food for my rodot cat!
Love,
Izzy
Dear Santa,
I wunt Godzilla toys and the biggist godzilla in the Eath
Dinosrs toys
I love you vereey much
JonaH
Dear Santa,
Can i haf a robote
Love,
Izaiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Peyton and I am 7 years old.
This year I have been very good
For Christmas, please bring me colde doll’s
your sled
pat and cavis
a hat and dowvr Brox
Thank you so much.
Dear Santa,
My name is Scarlett and I am 6 years old. This year I have been not so good at times.
For Christmas, please bring me a LOL supris box and a berbi (Barbie) drem (dream) home.
Thank you.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ian and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very good.
For Christmas please bring me a robux cards a lot! and a skatedord! and a land hastr (hamster) ball! and a huvrdord (hoverboard)! and a xbox whith games! and vr and games!
Thank you so much.
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal dog.
Love,
Saria
Mrs. Barragar’s class
Bluemont Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Zippy. How are you. How old are you! For christmas I want a desk pet turtle.
From Zipporah
Dear Santa,
My name is mackenzie. how are you How old are you? I Love you so much! For Christmas I wod like a hoverboard
From Mackenzie H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Melody. How are you? How old are you? For Christmus a new stuffy.
From Melody
Dear Santa,
My name is Matthew. ow are you How is rudolf. For Christmas I would like action packed stuffed animal.
From Matthew
Dear Santa,
My name is Annie. How are you? How is Rudolf? For Christmas, I lik a tablet.
From Annie.
Dear Santa,
My name is Levi. ow are you? ow is Rudolf? For Christmas I would like Pokemon.
From Levi
Dear Santa,
My name is Bristol. How are you? How is Mrs. Claus
How is Rudolf. How many elvves do you have? For Christmas I would like a trampoline.
From Bristol
Dear Santa,
My name is Collins. How are you? How is Rudolf. For christmas I would Stuffed Animals and a big Trampoline.
From Collins
Dear Santa,
My name is Tamar.
How are you?
How old are you?
I would like two blasters and slime.
From Tamar
Dear Santa,
My name is Emerson. How are you.
How is Mrs. claus. For christmas I would like A stuffed Bear.
From Emerson
Dear Santa,
My name is Kingston. how are you? how old are you.
for christmas I would like a car.
From Kingston
Dear Santa,
My name is Aurelia. How are you.
How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I would like a tent.
From Aurelia
Dear Santa,
My name is Haolee. How are you? How is Rudolf? For Christmas I would like a Barbie dream house.
Santa You are the best Person ever!
From Hadlee
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan. How are you. How is Rudolf. For Christmas I would like a toy T-Rex.
From Logan
Dear Santa,
My name is Jace. How are you.
How old are you? for crismis I wood like Pokemon cards vmaxes.
From Jace
Dear Santa,
My name is Londyn.
how are you? How is Rudolf? for christmas I would like a train.
From Londyn
Mrs. Kinsey’s class
Bluemont Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? Im doing fin. tatik this year i wont a noow stunt anumal (new stunt animal) because i releey wont to snugol (snuggle) with it.
marea christams
From Tatum
Dear Santa,
How are You doing?
This ChristmMas I wot a eabeey dool has (Gabby dollhouse?) and why bkuz I Love a eabeey dool hos. I love u Santa.
I wish u a mar Cristmas.
From Christianna
Dear Santa,
How are you dowing? I’m dowing good.
For christmas I want a fone Because I can call people! mary christmas santa!
From Ellis
Dear Santa, how arE you doing
This chrstmas I wate a fidet gotLit
Merry chrstmas
From Andy
Dear Santa,
How are you ding? I’m fine.
this Christmas I want an iPad because I last it.
mary Christmas.
From Emmy
Dear Santa,
how you you this yr? I want a mote ctol car (remote control car).
From Nootnket
Dear Santa,
How are you this yer I sec I wunt a dog
Il doz bcus ret.
From Karine
Dear Santa,
How are you this year I’m doing great.
Big doll
meay chistmas.
From Noalie
Dear Santa,
How are you this Year
I want a kitten for chrismas. Becas I asked Santa. I Inst Love chrismas so much!
From Addison
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? I’m boing great! This Christmas I would it to be a spris (surprise) because I bont no wunt this chrismas (don’t know what I want).
I hope you av a very mc
From EllA
Dear Santa,
How are you this year im doing great! This chrstmas I wouuld love to have my very own Blue Nintendo Switch.
I want this becase I have been good
Merry Christmas!
From Brett
Dear Santa,
der Santa my name is Eleanore I LOVe You so much I have ben a vary god grll this yere for Cristmas ples maye I have a macup-kit (makeup kit).
have a mary christmas!
From Eleanore
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? I’m swell!
I really want a gabbys dolls house and a cookie swirll set. Becas I just love them!
From Lucy
Dear Santa,
are you doing good this year? I’m good rc mostr truck because I broc mine.
merry christmas!
From Hudson
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m doing grea! This Chrstmas I would love to have my kids always mess with my legos.
I hope you have my legos. I hope you have a very merry christma!
From Fawin
Dear Santa,
How is it going? I’m doing good! This Chistmas I would love to have money for myself I want this go an buy myself an drone
I wis you a very merry Christmas!
From Eyamanl
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? i’m fine! i want a nintendo switch because I never have got one.
merry christmas
From Mason
Dear Santa,
How are you in noth pole?
i wot a maseseRiLMAAKUSiRiliN
SKAMUAnRUeniSUKUSAmTAO
et
From Hope