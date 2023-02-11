One hundred thousand people are preparing to make a run – but they’re not in Spandex and Nikes. This isn’t some jumbo version of the Boston Marathon. More than a century ago, it was a race for pioneers to claim land.

This is the historic Cherokee Strip Land Run. Today, one citizen has opened the River’s Eagle Bar and Grill near the site of the land run. He is seeking to celebrate the land run while supporting his community.

